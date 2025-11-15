Las Vegas GP 2025 dates, schedule, weather, UK start time, and how to watch or stream F1 race at Strip Circuit on Sky Sports

Formula 1 heads for the bright lights of Las Vegas with the battle to become world champion for 2025 still alive as the season reaches its decisive final three weeks.

The Las Vegas Strip Circuit opens the triple header of events that conclude the campaign with the race on the streets of Sin City quickly followed by a fortnight in the Middle East for the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Lando Norris is now firmly the favourite for the Drivers' Championship after impressive wins at the previous two races saw him establish a 24-point advantage over McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri ahead of F1's third visit of the year to the USA.

But, as Norris has himself been at pains to stress, nothing is won yet with 83 points left up for grabs this season.

But while the F1 title race cannot be settled in Vegas, both Piastri and Max Verstappen do clearly each need big weekends in round 22.

Piastri will bid to end what has proved a costly run of five races without a podium, while Verstappen - who wrote his outside chances of retaining the title off after he dropped 49 points off the summit at Interlagos - must avoid being outscored by Norris by nine points or more to officially remain in mathematical contention heading to Qatar.

A twist in the battle between Norris, Piastri and Verstappen could come from the fact that McLaren and Red Bull were off the pace last year in Vegas, with Mercedes proving dominant in the cool November conditions of Nevada as George Russell led then-team-mate Lewis Hamilton in a Silver Arrows one-two.

Ferrari have secured front-row starts and podium finishes in both the first two editions of the event and will be keen for another strong Vegas showing after slipping to fourth in the constructors' standings in Brazil, with focus on the famous Italian team and their drivers heightened by chairman John Elkann's critical post-weekend remarks.

Meanwhile, while the F1 title battle is guaranteed to go on at least one further week, there will be a championship settled in Vegas as F1 Academy stages its season finale. Either Mercedes' Doriane Pin or Ferrari's Maya Weug will become the all-female series' third champion, with Pin holding a nine-point advantage heading into F1 Academy's two races in Vegas.

F1 Academy becomes the first of F1's official support categories to appear on the bill in Las Vegas.

With all track sessions running in the late afternoon or evening local time in Vegas - which is eight hours behind the UK and Ireland,- Sky Sports F1 viewers need to set their alarms - or, in the cases of first and final practice, perhaps just stay up late - to watch the weekend's sessions live. Qualifying and the Grand Prix itself both start at 4am GMT.

Full F1 session re-runs will also be shown on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event each morning, while there will also be highlights available to watch on the Sky Sports website and app.

Las Vegas GP track - Las Vegas Strip Circuit

Considered F1's most ambitious project to bring racing to the heart of Las Vegas and the city's world-renowned Strip, the street track runs to 3.8 miles in length and features 17 corners.

The layout winds past some of Vegas' most famous landmarks, such as the Venetian, the Bellagio Fountains and the Eiffel Tower at Paris, and features a 1.2-mile flat-out blast down the Strip.

Image: The iconic hotels and casinos that the Las Vegas Strip Circuit passes

With an average speed of 150mph across Russell's pole position lap in 2024, Vegas represents F1's second-fastest street track after the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia. It has also proved itself to be good for racing, with plenty of overtaking and action over the first two years.

Las Vegas GP weather

With the race again taking place late in November, the 2025 edition is set to follow the pattern of the first two events in terms of weather conditions.

Day-time temperatures in the mid-high teens are set to be followed by chilly evenings as temperatures drop towards single figures in Nevada's Mojave Desert, although qualifying and the race are two hours earlier than 2024. No rain is currently expected.

Las Vegas GP dates, UK start time and Sky Sports F1's live schedule - Practice, Qualifying and Race

Thursday November 20

2am: Drivers' Press Conference

5am: Paddock Uncut

Friday November 21

12am: Las Vegas GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30am)*

1.55am: F1 Academy Practice*

2.50am: Team Principals' Press Conference

3.45am: Las Vegas GP Practice Two (session starts at 4am)*

5.25am: F1 Academy Qualifying*

6.10am: The F1 Show*

Saturday November 22

12.15am: Las Vegas GP Practice Three (session starts at 12.30am)*

2.10am: F1 Academy Race One*

3am: Las Vegas GP Qualifying build-up*

4am: LAS VEGAS GP QUALIFYING*

6am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*

Sunday November 23

12.15am: F1 Academy Race Two

2.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Las Vegas GP build-up*

4am: THE LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX*

6am: Chequered Flag: Las Vegas GP reaction*

7am: Ted's Notebook*

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

