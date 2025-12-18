Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver reveals new car number for 2026 F1 season after losing No 1 to Lando Norris
Max Verstappen has confirmed he will race with the number three on his car during the 2026 Formula 1 season.
Verstappen has driven with the number one on his car for the last four years having reigned as world champion throughout that period, but Lando Norris will take over that honour in 2026 after claiming his maiden drivers' title.
The champion is not obliged to use number one, but Norris confirmed to Sky Sports F1 earlier this month that he will follow in Verstappen's footsteps.
Before becoming world champion, Verstappen raced with the number 33 at Toro Rosso and Red Bull from 2015-2021.
Drivers were previously required to stick with the same number - unless they become champion - throughout their F1 careers, but a recent amendment to the rules means switches are now possible.
During an interview with Viaplay, Verstappen said: "It won't be number 33. My favourite number has always been three, apart from number one. We can now swap, so it'll be number three.
"Number 33 was always fine, but I just like one 3 better than two. I always said it represented double luck, but I've already had my luck in Formula 1."
A statement on Verstappen's official website revealed that Daniel Ricciardo, the Dutchman's former Red Bull team-mate who also drove with number three on his car, had approved the switch.
Verstappen finished two points behind Norris in the 2025 standings after a stunning late surge that almost won him a fifth successive title.
