Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: England's last-16 win over Slovenia analysed by former defender Michael Dawson

Euro 2024 is under way in Germany; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players

Monday 1 July 2024 00:03, UK

On the latest Essential Euros podcast, Michael Dawson joins Ron Walker to analyse England's nail-biting 2-1 extra-time win over Slovakia in the last 16.

Hear from manager Gareth Southgate, player of the match Jude Bellingham and ex-England boss Sam Allardyce for their thoughts as England kept their Euro 2024 hopes alive courtesy of Harry Kane's extra-time header.

Rob Dorsett also joins us from Gelsenkirchen for his up-close view of how England's dramatic victory unfolded, while Dawson tells us why he still believes - and where where the Three Lions have to improve ahead of facing Switzerland on Saturday.

Speaking on the Essential Football podcast, Michael Dawson discusses what England will need to do in order to get past Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final match
