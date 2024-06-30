Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: England's last-16 win over Slovenia analysed by former defender Michael Dawson

On the latest Essential Euros podcast, Michael Dawson joins Ron Walker to analyse England's nail-biting 2-1 extra-time win over Slovakia in the last 16.

Hear from manager Gareth Southgate, player of the match Jude Bellingham and ex-England boss Sam Allardyce for their thoughts as England kept their Euro 2024 hopes alive courtesy of Harry Kane's extra-time header.

Rob Dorsett also joins us from Gelsenkirchen for his up-close view of how England's dramatic victory unfolded, while Dawson tells us why he still believes - and where where the Three Lions have to improve ahead of facing Switzerland on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Essential Football podcast, Michael Dawson discusses what England will need to do in order to get past Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final match

