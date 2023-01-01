Euro 2024 Fixtures

November 2023

Thursday 16th November

Azerbaijan 0 0 17:00 Sweden
Bulgaria 0 0 17:00 Hungary
Cyprus 0 0 17:00 Spain
Estonia 0 0 17:00 Austria
Georgia 0 0 17:00 Scotland
Liechtenstein 0 0 19:45 Portugal
Luxembourg 0 0 19:45 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Montenegro 0 0 19:45 Lithuania
Slovakia 0 0 19:45 Iceland

Friday 17th November

Kazakhstan 0 0 15:00 San Marino
Finland 0 0 17:00 Northern Ireland
Moldova 0 0 17:00 Albania
Denmark 0 0 19:45 Slovenia
England 0 0 19:45 Malta
Italy 0 0 19:45 North Macedonia
Poland 0 0 19:45 Czech Republic

Saturday 18th November

Armenia 0 0 14:00 Wales
Belarus 0 0 17:00 Andorra
Latvia 0 0 17:00 Croatia
France 0 0 19:45 Gibraltar
Israel 0 0 19:45 Romania
Netherlands 0 0 19:45 Republic of Ireland
Switzerland 0 0 19:45 Kosovo

Sunday 19th November

Hungary 0 0 14:00 Montenegro
Serbia 0 0 14:00 Bulgaria
Belgium 0 0 17:00 Azerbaijan
Sweden 0 0 17:00 Estonia
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 0 19:45 Slovakia
Liechtenstein 0 0 19:45 Luxembourg
Portugal 0 0 19:45 Iceland
Scotland 0 0 19:45 Norway
Spain 0 0 19:45 Georgia

Monday 20th November

Albania 0 0 19:45 Faroe Islands
Czech Republic 0 0 19:45 Moldova
North Macedonia 0 0 19:45 England
Northern Ireland 0 0 19:45 Denmark
San Marino 0 0 19:45 Finland
Slovenia 0 0 19:45 Kazakhstan
Ukraine 0 0 19:45 Italy

Tuesday 21st November

Andorra 0 0 19:45 Israel
Croatia 0 0 19:45 Armenia
Gibraltar 0 0 19:45 Netherlands
Greece 0 0 19:45 France
Kosovo 0 0 19:45 Belarus
Romania 0 0 19:45 Switzerland
Wales 0 0 19:45 Turkey

