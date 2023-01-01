Home
Sports
Football
F1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
NFL
Tennis
Racing
Darts
NBA
Netball
MMA
More Sports
Scores
Watch
Sky Bet
Shop
More
Transfer Centre
Live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
Sky Go
NOW
Kick It Out
Black Lives Matter
British South Asians in Football
Sky Zero
Podcasts
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Contact Us
Work @ Sky Sports
Terms & Conditions
Watch Sky Sports
Football
Euro 2024
Fixtures
Fixtures
News
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Watch
Bet
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Republic of Ireland
More from Football
Football Home
Seasons
Competitions
Teams
Add to calendar
Sky Bet
2023/2024
2022/2023
2021/2022
2020/2021
2019/2020
2018/2019
2017/2018
2016/2017
2015/2016
2014/2015
2013/2014
2012/2013
2011/2012
2010/2011
2009/2010
2008/2009
2007/2008
2006/2007
2005/2006
2004/2005
2003/2004
2002/2003
2001/2002
2000/2001
1999/2000
1998/1999
1997/1998
1996/1997
1995/1996
1994/1995
1993/1994
1992/1993
Premier League
Championship
Scottish Women's Premier League
League One
Euro 2024
League Two
Women's World Cup
Scottish Premiership
Women's Super League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish League Cup
Scottish Cup
Champions League
Europa League
Europa Conference League
Women's Champions League
Women's European Championship
UEFA Nations League
European U21 Championship
Internationals
FA Cup
Carabao Cup
EFL Trophy
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
MLS
Chinese Super League
Africa Cup of Nations
Copa America
UEFA Women's Nations League
World Cup
National League
National League North
National League South
Albania
Austria
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
England
Estonia
France
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Italy
Montenegro
Netherlands
Northern Ireland
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Scotland
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Ukraine
Wales
November 2023
Thursday 16th November
Azerbaijan
0
0
17:00
Sweden
Bet on Football with
Bulgaria
0
0
17:00
Hungary
Cyprus
0
0
17:00
Spain
Estonia
0
0
17:00
Austria
Georgia
0
0
17:00
Scotland
Liechtenstein
0
0
19:45
Portugal
Luxembourg
0
0
19:45
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Montenegro
0
0
19:45
Lithuania
Slovakia
0
0
19:45
Iceland
Friday 17th November
Kazakhstan
0
0
15:00
San Marino
Finland
0
0
17:00
Northern Ireland
Moldova
0
0
17:00
Albania
Denmark
0
0
19:45
Slovenia
England
0
0
19:45
Malta
Italy
0
0
19:45
North Macedonia
Poland
0
0
19:45
Czech Republic
Saturday 18th November
Armenia
0
0
14:00
Wales
Belarus
0
0
17:00
Andorra
Latvia
0
0
17:00
Croatia
France
0
0
19:45
Gibraltar
Israel
0
0
19:45
Romania
Netherlands
0
0
19:45
Republic of Ireland
Switzerland
0
0
19:45
Kosovo
Sunday 19th November
Hungary
0
0
14:00
Montenegro
Serbia
0
0
14:00
Bulgaria
Belgium
0
0
17:00
Azerbaijan
Sweden
0
0
17:00
Estonia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
0
0
19:45
Slovakia
Liechtenstein
0
0
19:45
Luxembourg
Portugal
0
0
19:45
Iceland
Scotland
0
0
19:45
Norway
Spain
0
0
19:45
Georgia
Monday 20th November
Albania
0
0
19:45
Faroe Islands
Czech Republic
0
0
19:45
Moldova
North Macedonia
0
0
19:45
England
Northern Ireland
0
0
19:45
Denmark
San Marino
0
0
19:45
Finland
Slovenia
0
0
19:45
Kazakhstan
Ukraine
0
0
19:45
Italy
Tuesday 21st November
Andorra
0
0
19:45
Israel
Croatia
0
0
19:45
Armenia
Gibraltar
0
0
19:45
Netherlands
Greece
0
0
19:45
France
Kosovo
0
0
19:45
Belarus
Romania
0
0
19:45
Switzerland
Wales
0
0
19:45
Turkey
Home
Sports
Football
F1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
NFL
Tennis
Racing
Darts
NBA
Netball
MMA
More Sports
Scores
Watch
Sky Bet
Shop
More
Transfer Centre
Live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
Sky Go
NOW
Kick It Out
Black Lives Matter
British South Asians in Football
Sky Zero
Podcasts
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Contact Us
Work @ Sky Sports
Terms & Conditions
Twitter
Facebook
Sky Sports
Get Sky Sports
Sky Sports Apps
Sportinglife.com
TEAMtalk.com
Football365.com
Partners
Sky Bet
Fantasy Football
Super 6
Planet Rugby
Golf365
Planet F1
Cricket365
Sky Sports Channels
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports Racing
Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports NFL
Sky Sports Arena
Sky Sports News
Sky Sports Mix
More Sky Sites
Sky.com
Sky News
Sky Group
Sky For Businesses
Work @ Sky Sports
NOW
Sky Communal TV
Bigger Picture
Store Locator
Advertise With Us
Sky TV Accessories
Terms & Conditions
Privacy & Cookies Notice
Privacy Options
Accessibility Information
Contact Us
©2023 Sky UK