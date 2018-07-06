Whyte vs Parker: David Haye set to help Joseph Parker prepare for heavyweight fight with Dillian Whyte

David Haye is set to help Joseph Parker's preparations for Dillian Whyte

David Haye will risk the wrath of Dillian Whyte as he is set to welcome Joseph Parker to his gym – and may even be asked for tactical advice, says the Kiwi's promoter.

The former WBO champion is expected to return to Haye's training base in Vauxhall to complete the last two weeks of his training camp for a crucial heavyweight clash with Whyte at The O2 on July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Parker had previously used the gym to prepare for the points loss to Anthony Joshua in March, although news of Haye's assistance is likely to anger Whyte, who has said his fellow Londoner "never tries to support anything I do."

"Same as usual, Park Plaza, the Riverbank hotel, and as far as I know, he'll be using the same David Haye gym," said Parker's promoter David Higgins, when asked about his training base.

David has been very accommodating. I'm sure that him and Joseph will discuss tactics and stuff like that. David Higgins

"David seems to have been very good to us from our first fight up there. David's been very helpful, we're very grateful.

"David has been very accommodating. I'm sure that he and Joseph will discuss tactics and stuff like that. The use of the facilities has been invaluable, they are private, hidden and quiet, and near the hotel."

Higgins believes Parker has endeared himself to Haye, but he is expecting a far more hostile approach from fellow Brit Whyte as fight week draws closer.

"I think that Dillian Whyte's permanently p****d off," said Higgins. "He's a fiery sort of guy and it will be interesting to see how that goes in the ring.

"I'm sure Dillian does understand that Joe does need to use a gym. It's business and Haye understands that it's business.

"Everyone likes Joseph, he's a likeable guy. Haye and our team get on well."

Dillian Whyte will face Joseph Parker at The O2 on July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office.