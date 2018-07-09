Zeuge vs Fielding: Rocky Fielding challenges Tyron Zeuge for a WBA title in Germany on Saturday

Rocky Fielding will attempt to rip a WBA super-middleweight belt from Tyron Zeuge in Germany on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

What do we need to know?

Thoughts of a world title fight will have been far from Fielding's mind when he suffered a stunning first-round defeat by fellow Liverpudlian Callum Smith in November 2015.

Rocky Fielding displayed his punch power against David Brophy Rocky Fielding displayed his punch power against David Brophy

But the 30-year-old has put his career back on track with five straight victories, including a destructive early win over David Brophy, with the British and Commonwealth belts at stake.

Fielding's revival has now led to a shot at WBA 'regular' champion Zeuge, who has already defeated Merseysider Paul Smith during his title reign.

Live Fight Night International Live on

What is at stake?

Fielding may never again receive another opportunity to win a version of a world title as he heads to German soil, the scene of a number of disappointing defeats for British fighters in recent years.

Zeuge holds a proud unbeaten record, with just a solitary draw to Giovanni De Carolis who was beaten in a rematch, and the 26-year-old will want to test himself against the bigger names in his weight class.

Tyron Zeuge completed a wide points win over Paul Smith last June

WBA 'super' champion George Groves takes on Fielding's conqueror Smith in the World Boxing Super Series final and the winner will be arguably recognised as the division's No 1, while James DeGale and Mexico's Gilberto Ramirez are also fellow rivals for Zeuge.

Where is the fight being staged?

Baden-Arena in Offenburg has hosted some of the biggest names in German boxing and Zeuge's compatriot Arthur Abraham defeated Patrick Nielsen on points at the venue in April.

Britain's Dereck Chisora has previously fought there in 2016, enjoying one of the more straightforward nights of his career as he stopped Andras Csomor in the second round.

Dereck Chisora has claimed victory at Baden-Arena

Robert Stieglitz, who also held a world super-middleweight title, defended the WBO belt with a points win over Henry Weber at the arena in 2012.

How can I watch it?

Tyron Zeuge defends his WBA super-middleweight title against Rocky Fielding at Baden-Arena, Offenburg, Germany on Saturday night from 9.45pm on Sky Sports Arena.