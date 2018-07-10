Matchroom Boxing have signed Commonwealth Games medallist John Docherty

Scotland's John Docherty has signed a professional agreement with Matchroom Boxing.

The Edinburgh star will make his debut as a super-middleweight in the coming season, after picking up a bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Live Fight Night International Live on

Docherty took the middleweight bronze for Scotland in April, beating England's Ben Whittaker on his way to the semi-finals, only to lose to eventual runner-up Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon.

I am so excited to get my pro career started. I loved my time with Team GB and representing my country in Australia was a huge honour, but that chapter is closed now and I cannot wait to test myself in the pros John Docherty

The 20-year-old will begin his professional career under the guidance of trainer Tony Sims, working alongside the likes of Conor Benn, Olympian Joe Cordina and record-breaking three-weight world champion, and compatriot, Ricky Burns.

Ricky Burns, a three-weight world champion, will be in the gym with John Docherty

Docherty said: "I am so excited to get my pro career started. I loved my time with Team GB and representing my country in Australia was a huge honour, but that chapter is closed now and I cannot wait to test myself in the pros.

"It's brilliant to team up with Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports, and training with Tony in Essex is going to bring me on so much. There's lots of class fighters in the gym and of course, I'll be training with Ricky, who is a legend in Scotland and someone I've always looked up to, so to be able to learn from him every day is going to be amazing."

Olympic team-mates Joe Cordina, Lawrence Okolie and Josh Kelly are all under Eddie Hearn's promotion

Promoter Eddie Hearn has seen the likes of Cordina, Josh Kelly, Lawrence Okolie and Joshua Buatsi join his stable following the Rio 2016 Olympics and is expecting big things from Doherty.

Hearn said: "I am delighted to welcome John to the team. John's amateur pedigree speaks for itself and he has all the ingredients to be a big success in the paid ranks.

"He's a fiercely ambitious young man that is eager to learn every day, which is vital to make it in this sport. John's commitment to move down to Tony's gym in Essex to be alongside his fellow countryman and Scottish great Ricky Burns shows how dedicated he is to becoming a star, and I can't wait to see his journey get underway in the new season."

John Docherty (R) picked up a bronze medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Watch Rocky Fielding challenge Tyron Zeuge for the WBA 'World' super-middleweight title in Offenburg, Germany, live on Sky Sports Arena, from Saturday, 9.45pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm.