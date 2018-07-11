Zeuge vs Fielding: Rocky Fielding warned that Tyron Zeuge's best form is yet to come

Trainer Juergen Braehmer has prepared Tyron Zeuge for WBA title fight

Tyron Zeuge is yet to display his full potential ahead of WBA title defence against Rocky Fielding, says the German's trainer Juergen Braehmer.

The 26-year-old super-middleweight will make the fourth defence of his WBA 'regular' super-middleweight title against Fielding at Baden-Arena in Offenburg, Germany this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

And trainer Braehmer, a former world champion himself, has warned Fielding that he will be facing an unbeaten champion who can still take his career to new heights.

Rocky Fielding has received his first shot at a world title

"Tyron has had a perfect training camp and is well prepared to go into the ring," said Braehmer.

"Technique, punch and footwork - these are strengths Tyron possesses. He just has a lot of talent.

"Of course, there is always room to improve, and he has not yet shown his full potential. He is learning with every fight and will only get better."

Zeuge retained his belt by stopping Isaac Ekpo in a rematch in March, while he previously sealed a wide points win over Fielding's fellow Liverpudlian Paul Smith in June 2017.

During his lengthy preparations, Zeuge admits he has not studied much footage of Fielding, but respects the power that his opponent possesses.

I've watched a few of his fights and he looks like a good boxer with decent punching power so it should be a good fight. Tyron Zeuge

"We've been through an intensive training camp back in Schwerin, and I have been learning a lot as always from my trainer Juergen Braehmer," said Zeuge.

"I do not spend much time watching my opponents. I leave that up to Juergen, who I know has analysed him closely to come up with the right game plan.

"I've watched a few of his fights and he looks like a good boxer with decent punching power so it should be a good fight."

