Zeuge vs Fielding: Paul Smith hopes Rocky Fielding can handle fight week pressure

Rocky Fielding can become Britain's latest world champion, so long as he does not allow the pressure of topping the bill in Germany "consume him", says Paul Smith.

Fielding is challenging unbeaten WBA 'World' super-middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge in Offenburg on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

This is even bigger than the Callum Smith fight and Zeuge isn't a better opponent than Smith but he's [Fielding] got a great opportunity to do this, but he has to stay mentally strong. Paul Smith

Smith not only lost two close decisions to long-standing champion Arthur Abraham in Germany, but also fell short against Zeuge in what turned out to be his last fight, losing a unanimous decision last June.

The Liverpudlian believes Fielding has what it takes to become Britain's latest world titlist but having seen the 30-year-old get blasted out by brother Callum Smith at the Echo Arena, hopes being top of the bill away from home does not work against him.

"He's got to be careful in fight week and it's how will Fielding handle fight week," Smith told Sky Sports.

"He's flown over there Wednesday morning and the minute he gets there, there's a public workout. The day after that there'll be a press conference, then he'll have to start getting his weight off, doing little bits, and will then have to weigh-in on Friday morning, then the fight on Saturday.

"It's fight week in Germany and it's all about you and Zeuge and the fight. It's all about the main event. You've got your cars with your pictures on, everything with your face on. It's how Fielding deals with all that.

"People will say he froze against Callum Smith, which was the biggest fight he's had, the biggest occasion he's had and the first time he's been top of the bill, other than Prizefighter but that was a big show and the first big fight he'd had and he lost in a round.

"He doesn't want to let the walls close in again. Yes, this is even bigger than the Callum Smith fight and Zeuge isn't a better opponent that Smith but he's [Fielding] got a great opportunity to do this, but he has to stay mentally strong. He has to stay switched on. He has to handle fight week and he can't let it consume him.

"He's got to use it to his advantage and not let it eat away at him and not let it consume him. He has to control that."

Smith admits that age caught up with him when he took on Zeuge but insists the 26-year-old is not unbeatable.

The WBA champion needed two fights with former champion Giovanni De Carolis to be crowned and has defended it twice against Isaac Ekpo.

"I did feel good, it was just on the night as soon as the bell sounded I just felt my age straight away and knew it," said Smith.

"There was shots I could see and things I could see and my brain could see them. It was like I was throwing shots but the minute I did, I'd get caught with a jab.

"It wasn't because Zeuge was really, really good. He was good on the night. He was better than I anticipated but I was worse than I thought I would be.

"If I had to put my money on it and pick one, Zeuge on points is the safe option. But Fielding has got a very good chance of getting the win over there. He'll be the underdog with the bookies and with the boxing fraternity, but he has got a chance. As soon as the fight was made, I said he's got a great chance."

