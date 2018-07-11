Toe 2 Toe podcast: Eddie Hearn, Joseph Parker, Rocky Fielding, and Paul and Callum Smith on this week's show

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Ross Thompson-Jenkins and Spencer Fearon are joined in the studio by Eddie Hearn to bring you all the latest news in boxing.

We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.

Eddie Hearn joins us in the studio to talk about the latest news on Anthony Joshua's opponent plus what will happen over the next few months with Matchroom USA.

Joseph Parker says he will show what he can really do against Dillian Whyte and he will leave it all in the ring.

Rocky Fielding tells us how he is feeling fresh ahead of his fight with Tyron Zeuge this weekend.

Paul Smith says Callum Johnson made the right decision to take the Artur Beterbiev fight and has a good chance of causing the upset.

Callum Smith says he is expecting a date and venue for his fight with George Groves to be announced within the next few days.