Zeuge vs Fielding: Panel of experts make their predictions for Tyron Zeuge versus Rocky Fielding

Rocky Fielding targets Tyron Zeuge's WBA title on Saturday night and The Panel of experts have made their pre-fight predictions...

The Liverpudlian has received a shot at Zeuge's WBA super-middleweight belt at Baden-Arena in Offenburg, live on Sky Sports.

Zeuge holds an unbeaten record, including last year's points win over Paul Smith, and Fielding is attempting a title triumph in Germany, the scene of a number of disappointing defeats for British fighters in recent years.

Former opponents for both men join The Panel to pick a winner from the Zeuge-Fielding fight...

Carl Froch

Fielding is not going to get a better - or another - chance to become a world champion and he will be the underdog, but I like that. We know Zeuge is durable and has no problems going the distance, and Fielding can be a bit raw and open, but he can bang a bit.

It's not going to be easy and I do think Fielding needs to stop him Carl Froch

He needs to try and grab the bull by the horns early on and once he's got his range and got rid of any nerves, he needs to sit down on his punches and land some eye-catching shots, because out in Germany anything close will go Zeuge's way. It's not going to be easy and I do think Fielding needs to stop him, but I'm going for the underdog.

Callum Smith

It's a good fight to be honest with you. I think Zeuge is more skilled and talented. I rate his boxing ability, but I just feel he's a little bit small for super-middleweight. On the other hand, you've got Fielding, who is a big at the weight. Size could play a factor.

He had a bit of a break and looked a bit refreshed against [David] Brophy, as if he's found his form again. Callum Smith

Right after the loss to me he struggled against [Christopher] Rebrasse and the Ryder fights, but he had a bit of a break and looked a bit refreshed against [David] Brophy, as if he's found his form again. If he can take that form into this fight, he's got every chance of winning.

I'm edging towards Fielding. I think Fielding could chin him early. If not, Zeuge wins on points.

Johnny Nelson

I want to see how Rocky Fielding deals with the pressure. It does worry me that he will believe he can actually beat Zeuge in his own backyard. The Callum Smith defeat burst his bubble of invincibility and this would've been tough, even if he hadn't lost.

His punch power can get him out of trouble and if Zeuge gives him the chance to set a pace and take control, he will make it hard for the champion Johnny Nelson

Fielding knows no-one else really expects him to win because it was always going to be tough. His punch power can get him out of trouble and if Zeuge gives him the chance to set a pace and take control, he will make it hard for the champion. It's all 'ifs' and 'buts' but I am going to have to go for Zeuge on points.

Dave Coldwell

I don't think Zeuge does anything special, but he's efficient and effective. He's got a good amateur grounding behind him and he picks his punches well. He is one of those fighters that is better than what he looks.

He's got to land those shots early doors to make Zeuge doubt himself. Dave Coldwell

Rocky has got long levers, he can punch, and he can go out there and look fantastic. Other times he'll struggle with fighters that you wouldn't expect. It's got to be the best Rocky we have seen, and he has to get off to a good start. He's got to land those shots early doors to make Zeuge doubt himself.

If I'm a complete neutral, I would lean towards Zeuge on points, but Fielding can punch and it wouldn't surprise me if he pulled it off. I really hope he does.

Paul Smith

As soon as the fight was made I said he's got a great chance. Paul Smith

Zeuge was good on the night he beat me and was better than I anticipated but I was worse than I thought I would be. Fielding will be the underdog with the bookies and with the boxing fraternity, but he has got a chance. As soon as the fight was made, I said he's got a great chance.

He's got to and set a high pace to win as many of the early rounds as he can, share the middle ones with Zeuge, even save something for those final rounds, but it's just if he's got it in him to go bell-to-bell for 12 rounds. If I had to put my money on it and pick one, Zeuge on points is the safe option.

Matthew Macklin

With the super-middleweight division so strong, with the likes of George Groves, Gilberto Ramirez and James DeGale just vacating, taking on Zeuge is the best opportunity Rocky will get. The problem is, Zeuge is only 26, has a very good amateur pedigree and is probably the better and cleverer boxer of the two.

Taking on Zeuge is the best opportunity Rocky will get. Matthew Macklin

Rocky seems to have regrouped since the loss to Callum Smith - and there was no shame in that - and I can see him giving this a real go and this should be good. I can see him causing some problems, but I've just got Zeuge a step ahead, winning it in points.

