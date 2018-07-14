Rocky Fielding stops Tyron Zeuge to win WBA super-middleweight title

4:13 Rocky Fielding stopped Tyron Zeuge in the fifth round to win the WBA super-middleweight title Rocky Fielding stopped Tyron Zeuge in the fifth round to win the WBA super-middleweight title

Rocky Fielding sensationally won the WBA world super-middleweight title with a fifth-round stoppage of holder Tyron Zeuge in Germany.

The Merseysider was the huge underdog against the previously unbeaten Zeuge, but became Britain's latest success story when a left uppercut saw the home fighter go down.

Zeuge tried to get up but his team had already thrown the towel in, sparking amazing celebrations from Fielding and his loyal fans who had made the trip to the Baden-Arena, Offenburg.

The result saw Fielding join compatriot George Groves as a current super-middleweight world title holder and follow in the footsteps of Carl Froch and James DeGale.

"It feels amazing, it feels brilliant, the fact that I have come to the champion's back yard and stopped him," Fielding told Sky Sports.

"I just stuck to the gameplan. I knew he was a very good fighter and I had a lot on it. This was my chance and what would I have done if I hadn't done it?

"This was my dream. I left on Tuesday and said to my little boy I'd be back in Monday with the belt."

Fielding was confident the WBA belt was coming home and, a few hours after the England football team were beaten in the World Cup play-off, the 30-year-old was determined to give the nation something to smile about.

He landed the first telling combination of the night in a cagey opening round, but even if Zeuge might have nicked it on the cards, the home fighter looked far from comfortable.

Zeuge tried to assert himself again in the second, but Fielding's size and reach advantage saw the Berliner lunge in recklessly, and he was caught by a clever countershot by the Brit.

Fielding took control in the third, a slick four-punch combination setting the tone, and even if he was caught by the champion's dangerous right, he ended on top.

The Merseysider grew in stature again in the fourth as he drew Zeuge in and landed a heavy right to the head, and followed it up with some sharp inside work, with his opponent hurt and hanging on.

Fielding knew Zeuge was there for the taking and a lovely short left-hook pushed him onto the ropes to set up the fantastic finish. Zeuge was trying to cover up but the left uppercut rocked him before a bodyshot proved too much.

Zeuge sank to his knees and before he could get back up coach Juergen Braehmer threw the towel in to add Fielding's name to the list of British super-middleweight world champions.

