Joshua vs Povetkin: Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder fight 'definitely happening'

2:10 Joshua on Wembley, Wilder and Povetkin Joshua on Wembley, Wilder and Povetkin

Anthony Joshua still believes he will lure Deontay Wilder to Wembley Stadium, after Alexander Povetkin.

Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles are up for grabs against Povetkin on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and an April 13 date at the national stadium has already been booked with Wilder negotiations ongoing.

A day after meeting his upcoming challenger Povetkin in New York, Joshua will welcome him to London on Wednesday but he is refusing to forget about an undisputed title fight against WBC champion Wilder.

Everybody knows where this is heading, providing I win. Providing I am victorious, we're onto the big time. Anthony Joshua

"I'm ready, I'm focused, I'm confident that I'll get there, and I'm confident that I'll win once I do get there," Joshua told Sky Sports about Wilder.

"So let's talk about it until the cows come home because that fight is definitely going to happen.

"We all hear the ins and outs. Ultimately I am interested in who I'm fighting, and when I'm fighting. It's a simple business. They provide good, worthy opponents for me, and Povetkin is one of them.

"Povetkin - everybody knows who he is. If you're a boxing fan you know he's an Olympic gold medallist, a world title challenger, one defeat. A real interesting competitor.

"And everybody knows where this is heading, providing I win. Providing I am victorious, we're onto the big time."

Joshua is headlining at Wembley for the second time, after beating Wladimir Klitschko last year, and has since beaten Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

4:19 Eddie Hearn on the latest Wilder negotiations Eddie Hearn on the latest Wilder negotiations

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn is still trying to lure Wilder to Wembley next year, and added: "We haven't made any progress. They still have the contract. They can sign the contract and it's done for April 13. But we will be in control of our destiny. I don't know what he's doing.

"Once again, Joshua is stepping up to the plate. The Ring magazine, which have independent rankings, have Joshua No 1, Wilder No 2, Povetkin No 3. Previously Joseph Parker was No 3. After 22 fights [Joshua] is mixing with the very best.

0:55 Joshua and Big Baby's bust-up Joshua and Big Baby's bust-up

"Make no mistake Povetkin is a dangerous fight, particularly when people are talking about Wilder and now Jarrell Miller. Joshua has got to stay focused. He is on it. As you saw, he's ready to go."

Joshua and Povetkin's first face-off in New York on Tuesday was interrupted by 'Big Baby' Miller, who caused a heated confrontation with the unified world heavyweight champion.

