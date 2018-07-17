Jarrell Miller, Demetrius Andrade, Jessie Vargas, Daniel Roman among DAZN recruits

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed the first recruits to DAZN in New York City on Tuesday…

What is DAZN? Pronounced ‘da zone’, the streaming service is part of sports media group Perform. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom have struck boxing’s first-ever billion dollar deal with DAZN. Matchroom’s 16 annual shows from the USA will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Jarrell Miller

Get to know Jarrell Miller Record: 21-0-1

From: New York City

Nickname: Big Baby

Contender to heavyweight titles

The unbeaten, loudmouth New Yorker had a bust-up with Anthony Joshua at the launch event for DAZN. Miller has long been mooted as the man to welcome Joshua to the United States. He must wait his turn, but will fight on October 6 live on Sky Sports.

Artur Beterbiev

Get to know Artur Beterbiev Record: 12-0

From: Russia

IBF light-heavyweight champion

The Canada-based Russian will put his world title on the line against Britain's Callum Johnson to kick off DAZN on October 6, from Chicago.

Daniel Roman

Get to know Daniel Roman Record: 25-2-1

From: Los Angeles, California

Nickname: The Baby Faced Assassin

WBA super-bantamweight champion

Daniel Roman (L)

Aged 28, Roman has already defended his 122lbs world title twice. He impressively won the belt against Shun Kubo in his opponent's home country of Japan. He will next face Britain's Gavin McDonnell, who is ranked at No 3 in the WBA's list of contenders. Ryosuke Iwasa (IBF), Isaac Dogboe (WBO) and Rey Vargas (WBC) are the equivalent champions.

Jessie Vargas

Get to know Jessie Vargas Record: 28-2-1

From: Las Vegas, Nevada

Nickname: The Pride of Las Vegas

Two-weight world champion

Vargas was on the verge of a world title unification fight against Kell Brook in 2016 that never came to fruition. He has held the WBA super-lightweight and the WBO welterweight belts. Vargas' two defeats came against Timothy Bradley and Manny Pacquiao, and more recently he drew with Adrien Broner.

Katie Taylor

Get to know Katie Taylor Record: 9-0

From: Ireland

IBF and WBA lightweight champion

2012 Olympic gold medallist

Taylor's perfect pro career has already yielded two world title belts inside nine fights. She will box on October 6 against Cindy Serrano live on Sky Sports.

Demetrius Andrade

Get to know Demetrius Andrade Record: 25-0

From: Providence, Rhode Island

Nickname: Boo Boo

Former world light-middleweight champion

The unbeaten Andrade has held WBA and WBO gold at 154lbs and did not lose either in the ring. He successfully travelled to Germany to beat Jack Culcay for the WBA belt. The southpaw is now a middleweight and has been ordered by the WBO to challenge their champion, Billy Joe Saunders.

Maurice Hooker

Get to know: Maurice Hooker Record: 24-0-3

From: Dallas, Texas

Nickname: Mighty Mo

WBO super-lightweight champion

Maurice Hooker (L) fights Terry Flanagan

The unbeaten American won his world title last month in the UK, beating Terry Flanagan in Manchester. His fellow champions at 140lbs are Kiryl Relikh (WBA) and Jose Carlos Ramirez (WBC). Hooker trains alongside fellow Texan Errol Spence Jr.

