Jarrell Miller, Demetrius Andrade, Jessie Vargas, Daniel Roman among DAZN recruits
By James Dielhenn
Last Updated: 17/07/18 7:59pm
Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed the first recruits to DAZN in New York City on Tuesday…
What is DAZN?
Pronounced ‘da zone’, the streaming service is part of sports media group Perform. Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom have struck boxing’s first-ever billion dollar deal with DAZN. Matchroom’s 16 annual shows from the USA will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
Jarrell Miller
Get to know Jarrell Miller
- Record: 21-0-1
- From: New York City
- Nickname: Big Baby
- Contender to heavyweight titles
The unbeaten, loudmouth New Yorker had a bust-up with Anthony Joshua at the launch event for DAZN. Miller has long been mooted as the man to welcome Joshua to the United States. He must wait his turn, but will fight on October 6 live on Sky Sports.
Artur Beterbiev
Get to know Artur Beterbiev
- Record: 12-0
- From: Russia
- IBF light-heavyweight champion
The Canada-based Russian will put his world title on the line against Britain's Callum Johnson to kick off DAZN on October 6, from Chicago.
Daniel Roman
Get to know Daniel Roman
- Record: 25-2-1
- From: Los Angeles, California
- Nickname: The Baby Faced Assassin
- WBA super-bantamweight champion
Aged 28, Roman has already defended his 122lbs world title twice. He impressively won the belt against Shun Kubo in his opponent's home country of Japan. He will next face Britain's Gavin McDonnell, who is ranked at No 3 in the WBA's list of contenders. Ryosuke Iwasa (IBF), Isaac Dogboe (WBO) and Rey Vargas (WBC) are the equivalent champions.
Jessie Vargas
Get to know Jessie Vargas
- Record: 28-2-1
- From: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Nickname: The Pride of Las Vegas
- Two-weight world champion
Vargas was on the verge of a world title unification fight against Kell Brook in 2016 that never came to fruition. He has held the WBA super-lightweight and the WBO welterweight belts. Vargas' two defeats came against Timothy Bradley and Manny Pacquiao, and more recently he drew with Adrien Broner.
Katie Taylor
Get to know Katie Taylor
- Record: 9-0
- From: Ireland
- IBF and WBA lightweight champion
- 2012 Olympic gold medallist
Taylor's perfect pro career has already yielded two world title belts inside nine fights. She will box on October 6 against Cindy Serrano live on Sky Sports.
Demetrius Andrade
Get to know Demetrius Andrade
- Record: 25-0
- From: Providence, Rhode Island
- Nickname: Boo Boo
- Former world light-middleweight champion
The unbeaten Andrade has held WBA and WBO gold at 154lbs and did not lose either in the ring. He successfully travelled to Germany to beat Jack Culcay for the WBA belt. The southpaw is now a middleweight and has been ordered by the WBO to challenge their champion, Billy Joe Saunders.
Maurice Hooker
Get to know: Maurice Hooker
- Record: 24-0-3
- From: Dallas, Texas
- Nickname: Mighty Mo
- WBO super-lightweight champion
The unbeaten American won his world title last month in the UK, beating Terry Flanagan in Manchester. His fellow champions at 140lbs are Kiryl Relikh (WBA) and Jose Carlos Ramirez (WBC). Hooker trains alongside fellow Texan Errol Spence Jr.
