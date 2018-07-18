Joshua vs Povetkin: Anthony Joshua says becoming undisputed champion is like winning gold medal

Anthony Joshua admits becoming undisputed champion is another "gold medal" achievement, but he must firstly overcome Alexander Povetkin in a Wembley 'scrap'.

The British star makes the next defence of his WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts against Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

After winning gold at the London 2012 Games, Joshua insists he is again viewing his ring career as a tournament, which leads to a potential unification clash with WBC champion Deontay Wilder at the national stadium on April 13, and the ultimate goal of holding all four major belts.

"I used to kind of look at it as a professional thing where it's never overlook your opponent, and I do really get that," Joshua told Sky Sports.

The end goal is to become undisputed champion, i.e get a gold medal, but I have to fight Povetkin, and I have to concentrate on what's next. Anthony Joshua

"You've got to take them seriously, but I feel like we're back in the stages of the amateurs of where this is like a tournament now.

"The end goal is to become undisputed champion, i.e get a gold medal, but I have to fight Povetkin, and I have to concentrate on what's next.

"It's one step. Povetkin isn't my end all and be all. I'm in a tournament, I've got to beat Povetkin, I've got to beat Wilder, then I'll achieve my goal of getting that gold medal, and becoming undisputed champion of the world."

Povetkin returns to Britain after a chilling knockout of David Price on the undercard as Joshua defeated Joseph Parker on points to add the WBO belt at the Principality Stadium in March.

The home favourite insists he is not going to shy away from a close quarters battle with Povetkin, despite being forced to climb off the canvas to defeat Wladimir Klitschko in his last Wembley fight.

Joshua insists he will stand and trade punches with Povetkin

"I'm going to go out there, meet him head on and take him out," said Joshua.

"It's a banana skin for those reasons because we're both warriors, we like a scrap.

"But so be it. This isn't about one fight that defines me, this is about my whole career. Alexander Povetkin is a real banana skin. He's very dangerous and very talented as well.

"I have to take him deadly serious, because he has got the capability to beat people at this level. He's here for a reason."

