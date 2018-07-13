Whyte vs Parker: Booking lines for the heavyweight summer showdown are open

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker's heavyweight encounter is live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office and you can book it now.

The two Anthony Joshua opponents are the headline act at The O2 in London on Saturday, July 28, with both knowing a win will move them closer to a world title.

Sky Sports Box Office will be showing the summer show live and exclusive and with just over two weeks to go, you can book the event online now.

To book online go to my.sky.com/orderboxoffice/

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

To check all booking information click here

All the timings and pricing

2:22 Anthony Joshua is backing Dillian Whyte to knock Joseph Parker out when the pair meet in the ring on July 28 Anthony Joshua is backing Dillian Whyte to knock Joseph Parker out when the pair meet in the ring on July 28

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28. Book online here.