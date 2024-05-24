Tyson Fury anxious for immediate Oleksandr Usyk rematch before Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, says Top Rank CEO Bob Arum

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum believes Tyson Fury did enough to beat Oleksandr Usyk in the pair's historic undisputed world title clash and is eyeing an immediate rematch before the end of the year.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era in Saudi Arabia earlier this month when he beat Fury via split decision after coming close to stopping the Gypsy King in a thrilling ninth round.

Fury had seemingly been in control of the fight up until that point, with Usyk taking advantage of a standing count to edge himself towards victory in the eyes of two judges over the closing rounds.

"Yeah, the way I looked at it and I was sitting with Frank (Warren) and after the 10th round, I told him that Tyson has to win one of the next two rounds to win the fight," Arum told Sky Sports. "He didn't win the 11th but he clearly won the 12th round.

"I had the first round for Usyk, then the next six rounds for Tyson. The rest for Usyk except for the last round, which I gave to Fury. I had seven rounds to five, I had Tyson winning by one point, as did one of the judges."

Fury and Usyk are expected to meet again on the basis of a rematch clause, though it remains to be seen whether it will be for the undisputed title amid the prospect of the IBF belt being made vacant.

"I know Tyson is anxious for the rematch," Arum continued. "I think probably it will be in November or December because you can't do it in October. The guys have been training for a whole year and now for them to go back into training makes no sense.

"So I think late November, early December or mid-December would be ideal for the rematch.

"I think the contract provides for Saudi Arabia to do the rematch and the truth is that doing it any place else would be impossible even without the contract because nobody could afford those purses as big a fight as it is.

"And the Saudis are great hosts. I thought the presentation of the event was terrific. So I'm sure the rematch would occur in Saudi Arabia."

Anthony Joshua potentially lies in wait for the winner of the rematch as he bids to return to the top of the heavyweight tree after a string of destructive performances since back-to-back losses to Usyk.

An all-British clash with Fury has failed to materialise on multiple occasions, but could finally be in the works for next year.

"Talking to Tyson, he wants that fight," said Arum. "And that fight would certainly belong in Wembley. Hopefully that's where it would take place."

Fury has welcomed an eventual meeting with Joshua beyond his rematch with Usyk, where he intends to avenge his first career defeat.

"I think Eddie [Hearn] would like to believe his man's relevant here," said Fury. "But let's face facts. It's clear to see Usyk beat the old sausage twice.

"He [Joshua] had two attempts at him. First attempt was quite an easy boxing lesson. Second fight was quite close and he lost fair and square, there was no dispute. Even had a bit of a meltdown in the ring. He lost. He had his chance. Now it's my turn and Usyk's turn. So it's not really about him.

"[Afterwards] then I'll deal with the sausage, AJ... I'll do two fried sausages, sizzling in a pan.

"In between the two [Usyk] fights there's quite a distance so one in May and the other one would be the beginning of Riyadh season."