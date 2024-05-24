Lawrence Okolie vs Lukasz Rozanski: Updates as Okolie challenges for WBC bridgerweight world title in Poland
A recap as Lawrence Okolie knocked out Lukasz Rozanski to win the WBC bridgerweight world title in Poland; watch Chris Billam-Smith defend his WBO cruiserweight world title against Richard Riakporhe on June 15
