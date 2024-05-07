Dan Azeez to make return on Billam-Smith-Riakporhe undercard at Selhurst Park on June 15 after Joshua Buatsi defeat

'Super' Dan Azeez has confirmed he will make his boxing return at Selhurst Park on June 15, live on Sky Sports, after his defeat to Joshua Buatsi in February.

The former British, Commonwealth and European Light Heavyweight Champion returns to action after a thrilling 12 round clash with friend and fellow south Londoner Buatsi at the OVO Arena Wembley.

The Lewisham man lost a hard-fought points decision to Buatsi in a final eliminator for the WBA World Light Heavyweight title.

Despite suffering the first defeat of his career, Azeez’s stock has risen following his ‘Fight Of The Year’ contender and the 34-year-old plans to waste no time in getting back into title contention.

"I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring. This is my job and I wear this sport on my chest like a badge of honour," Azeez said.

"I'm ready to put the graft in like I always do to prove I belong at the top of the sport. I always aim for the top and I’m excited to be a part of a huge stadium show in south London, where I am from!

"Selhurst Park is going to be rocking and I’m excited to put on a show for all the fans who turn out."

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom added: "It’s great to see Dan Azeez back in the ring so quickly. I know he will have learned a lot from such a great fight with Joshua Buatsi.

"He has become one of the country’s most popular fighters and I now expect him to be well equipped to go right to the top of the division."

Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe tops a huge bill in south London and kicks off a huge summer of world-class sport with a blockbuster night of world championship boxing.

On the undercard, Isaac Chamberlain challenges Michal Cieslak for the European Cruiserweight crown, while Ben Whittaker faces undefeated rival Ezra Arenyeka for the WBA Gold Light Heavyweight belt.

