Naoya Inoue overcomes shock knockdown to stop Luis Nery in sixth round in Tokyo

Naoya Inoue floors Luis Nery three times to defend undisputed super-bantamweight championship after shock knockdown in opening round; he now plans to defend titles against Australia's Sam Goodman in September
Monday 6 May 2024 14:03, UK
Naoya Inoue survived the first knockdown of his career as he floored Luis Nery three times on his way to a devastating stoppage victory at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Monday.
Nery threatened one of boxing's great upsets when he stunned Inoue with a slick left hook that sent the four-division world champion to the canvas in the opening round.
Inoue responded emphatically with a knockdown of his own in the second, before putting Nery down again in the fifth and eventually finishing off his opponent with a brutal right hand in the sixth.
The victory moves the 31-year-old to a perfect 27-0 in his career as he retained his undisputed super-bantamweight championship.
More to follow...
