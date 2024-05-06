 Skip to content

Naoya Inoue overcomes shock knockdown to stop Luis Nery in sixth round in Tokyo

Naoya Inoue floors Luis Nery three times to defend undisputed super-bantamweight championship after shock knockdown in opening round; he now plans to defend titles against Australia's Sam Goodman in September

Monday 6 May 2024 14:03, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Naoya Inoue recovered from being floored for the first time to win a wild four knockdown war against Luis Nery

Naoya Inoue survived the first knockdown of his career as he floored Luis Nery three times on his way to a devastating stoppage victory at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Monday.

Nery threatened one of boxing's great upsets when he stunned Inoue with a slick left hook that sent the four-division world champion to the canvas in the opening round.

Inoue responded emphatically with a knockdown of his own in the second, before putting Nery down again in the fifth and eventually finishing off his opponent with a brutal right hand in the sixth.

The victory moves the 31-year-old to a perfect 27-0 in his career as he retained his undisputed super-bantamweight championship.

More to follow...

Trending

How to book Fury vs Usyk on Sky Sports Box Office

Also See:

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, F1 and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports