Naoya Inoue overcomes shock knockdown to stop Luis Nery in sixth round in Tokyo

Naoya Inoue survived the first knockdown of his career as he floored Luis Nery three times on his way to a devastating stoppage victory at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Monday.

Nery threatened one of boxing's great upsets when he stunned Inoue with a slick left hook that sent the four-division world champion to the canvas in the opening round.

Inoue responded emphatically with a knockdown of his own in the second, before putting Nery down again in the fifth and eventually finishing off his opponent with a brutal right hand in the sixth.

The victory moves the 31-year-old to a perfect 27-0 in his career as he retained his undisputed super-bantamweight championship.

More to follow...

