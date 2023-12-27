Boxing in 2024: The key fights, dates and venues confirmed so far for the year ahead

Boxing in 2024 promises to deliver a sequence of key fights. Top-level action begins in January.

Liverpool's Callum Smith travels to Quebec City, Canada, to challenge Artur Beterbiev, a fearsome puncher with a 100 per cent knockout ratio, for the unified WBO, WBC and IBF light-heavyweight titles.

Watch Beterbiev vs Smith live on Sky Sports in the early hours of January 14.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Artur Beterbiev holds a perfect KO record and pound for pound has the heaviest hands in professional boxing

In her Liverpool hometown on January 20, Natasha Jonas, the first woman to win the prestigious British Boxer of the Year award, meets American star Mikaela Mayer

Jonas puts her IBF welterweight championship on the line against Mayer, live on Sky Sports at the M&S Bank Arena.

Key fights confirmed so far:

Sunday January 14 2024

Videotron Centre, Quebec City, Canada, live on Sky Sports

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith (WBC, WBO & IBF light-heavyweight)

Jason Moloney vs Saul Sanchez (WBO bantam)

Saturday January 20

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, live on Sky Sports

Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer (IBF welterweight)

Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli (British & Commonwealth super-middleweight)

Mark Jeffers vs Germaine Brown (English super-middleweight)

Karriss Artingstall vs Lila dos Santos Furtado

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikaela Mayer says she has 'all the experience she needs' ahead of her IBF welterweight world title fight against Natasha Jonas

Saturday January 28

Footprint Center, Phoenix, USA

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder

Saturday February 3

Wembley Arena, London, live on Sky Sports

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez (WBA light-heavyweight eliminator)

Adam Azim vs Enock Poulsen (European super-lightweight)

Friday February 16

Madison Square Garden Theater, New York, USA

O'Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova (WBC super-featherweight)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Scott, Gary Logan and Jane Couch discuss whether Francis Ngannou knocking down Tyson Fury was the biggest shock in 2023

Saturday February 17

Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk (WBC, WBO, IBF & WBA heavyweight)

Saturday March 2

Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York, USA

Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford (WBA featherweight)

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe (IBF featherweight)