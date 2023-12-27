Boxing in 2024: The key fights, dates and venues confirmed so far for the year ahead

Callum Smith facing Artur Beterbiev for the unified WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles is the first big fight of the year on January 14, Natasha Jonas puts the IBF welterweight championship on the line against Mikaela Mayer on January 20, with even more to come in February
Wednesday 27 December 2023 12:01, UK
Boxing in 2024 promises to deliver a sequence of key fights. Top-level action begins in January.
Liverpool's Callum Smith travels to Quebec City, Canada, to challenge Artur Beterbiev, a fearsome puncher with a 100 per cent knockout ratio, for the unified WBO, WBC and IBF light-heavyweight titles.
Watch Beterbiev vs Smith live on Sky Sports in the early hours of January 14.
In her Liverpool hometown on January 20, Natasha Jonas, the first woman to win the prestigious British Boxer of the Year award, meets American star Mikaela Mayer
Jonas puts her IBF welterweight championship on the line against Mayer, live on Sky Sports at the M&S Bank Arena.
Videotron Centre, Quebec City, Canada, live on Sky Sports
Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith (WBC, WBO & IBF light-heavyweight)
Jason Moloney vs Saul Sanchez (WBO bantam)
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, live on Sky Sports
Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer (IBF welterweight)
Jack Cullen vs Zak Chelli (British & Commonwealth super-middleweight)
Mark Jeffers vs Germaine Brown (English super-middleweight)
Karriss Artingstall vs Lila dos Santos Furtado
Footprint Center, Phoenix, USA
Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder
Wembley Arena, London, live on Sky Sports
Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez (WBA light-heavyweight eliminator)
Adam Azim vs Enock Poulsen (European super-lightweight)
Madison Square Garden Theater, New York, USA
O'Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova (WBC super-featherweight)
Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk (WBC, WBO, IBF & WBA heavyweight)
Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, New York, USA
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford (WBA featherweight)
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe (IBF featherweight)