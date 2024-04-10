Joshua Buatsi calls on Anthony Yarde to 'make it happen' as fight deadline for British battle looms

Joshua Buatsi has called on Anthony Yarde to finally accept a long-awaited British battle.

Speaking from his US training base, Buatsi issued a message directly for his light-heavyweight rival.

"What's going on? We've got a venue. A stadium. We've got a date. What's the delay? What's happening? I'm out here working. Let's go, June 15, let's make it happen!" Buatsi declared.

Talks to match the pair are ongoing but those negotiations have reached a critical point.

Image: Could Joshua Buatsi and Anthony Yarde finally be set to face-off in an all-British battle this year?

Frank Warren, who promotes Yarde, told Sky Sports: "We're going to impose a deadline on it. I would think by the end of this week one way or another. And if not we move on to something else."

If an agreement is reached the bout could still take place in the near future.

"We would like to get it on as soon as possible," Warren said.

Buatsi has accepted the fight, but Yarde will now have to make his final decision in the next few days.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Yarde called out Joshua Buatsi last September with the hopes of a potential all-British meeting this year!

"The state of play is we're still negotiating. Buatsi's agreed terms and we're still negotiating with Anthony," Warren said.

"I wouldn't want to pressure anybody. Either you want to fight. Or you don't."

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom, who promotes Buatsi, previously told Sky Sports: "Buatsi-Yarde is a fight people have wanted for many years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joshua Buatsi knocked down Dan Azeez twice and won a points victory after a thrilling twelve rounds at Wembley.

"I think both of them coming in in the way they will, and the form Buatsi is in now coming off that Dan Azeez win, it's a special fight and one of those 50-50 British fights that captures the imagination.

"Fingers crossed we can hurry up and get that fight on."

