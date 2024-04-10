Tyson Fury could fight Anthony Joshua in 'massive' Wembley fight according to Top Rank's Bob Arum

There is a chance Anthony Joshua could fight Tyson Fury next after Oleksandr Usyk, Top Rank's Bob Arum has revealed, and it might yet take place at Wembley Stadium.

Fury meets Usyk in their undisputed heavyweight championship fight on May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

That historic showdown is widely expected to lead to a rematch.

Fury's leading rival from the UK is former champion Joshua, who is now on a three-fight winning streak, and an all-British showdown between the pair would be another major event.

"Looking at Tyson Fury, if he beats Usyk and fights Usyk again and beats him and then does a massive fight hopefully in the UK at Wembley Stadium against Joshua, that would really put an exclamation point to his great career," Arum, who co-promotes Fury, told Sky Sports.

Fury vs Joshua could even happen sooner than that. If the Briton is victorious on May 18, Usyk potentially could be incentivised to step aside and allow Joshua to challenge Fury next.

"There's always a chance when there's one entity putting up the money, as in this case the sovereign fund, the entertainment division in Saudi Arabia, they can have a tremendous influence on the fighters and maybe if Fury is successful they can make it worthwhile to Usyk to step aside to allow a Joshua fight to happen this year," Arum added.

Fury will be boxing for the second consecutive time in Riyadh next month against Usyk. But a fight with Joshua would not necessarily be staged in Saudi Arabia.

"The Saudis also, with having all this money, who can dictate the place, are also very intelligent and they would, I think, like nothing more than to do that fight in Wembley with 95,000 people where they were the promoters," Arum said.

"I think that would do more for their image than doing that fight, Fury and Joshua, in Saudi. But that's up to them. That's what I feel in talking to them briefly about the future."

That future, for the time being, is uncertain. Fury vs Usyk pits the two best heavyweights in the world against each other, with all four major titles on the line. Closely matched, it will be fiercely contested.

"Let's not put the cart before the horse. May 18 is an awfully competitive, really competitive, heavyweight championship fight for all the marbles," Arum said.

"He will give Tyson Fury everything Tyson can handle. So hopefully the Tyson that shows up on May 18 is not the Tyson that fought [Francis] Ngannou and I really believe from the reports I get that Tyson has really buckled down and is training very, very hard for this.

"I can't wait to see that fight."

