Hughie Fury returns after 'nightmare' three years: 'I'm meant to be world champ. It's the reason I'm back'

Hughie Fury will return to boxing after the “nightmare” of being kept out of action for almost three years.

Fury has not boxed since beating Christian Hammer in 2021, sidelined by long Covid and other health issues.

However the heavyweight contender, a former world title challenger who is the cousin of WBC titlist Tyson Fury, has set his return. He will box a tune-up bout on April 20 before fighting on the undercard of the Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price world title fight in Cardiff on May 11, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Fury was last in action against Christian Hammer

"It's been one thing after another. I had long Covid then I had other problems. It's just been a nightmare. As one problem came, another was arising. It's been three years of pretty much hell," Fury told Sky Sports.

"To not be able to do what I used to be able to do was a nightmare. So just to get back now and put that behind me is a weight off my shoulders.

"The most important thing for me now is getting the ring rust off and getting under the lights and doing what I do best."

He was having to contemplate retirement. "I thought I wasn't going to box again," he revealed. "From a young kid, I've put everything in, nothing else, just boxing.

Image: Fury believes he can return to heavyweight title contention

"I thought that was it. My dreams, of putting in all the hard work and dedication and my life was down the drain.

"I can finally see the light and get into the mix."

It has left him even more determined to realise his ambitions.

"I've had the experience and I believe I'm meant to be world champion. That's the only reason why I'm back today. Because if I didn't think so I would have packed up the gloves a long time ago," Fury said.

"I believe when the time is right, it's right and I believe this is the time now."

After his comeback, Fury intends to work his way up the rankings so he can eventually fight for a mandatory shot at one of the major heavyweight world titles.

"That's what I believe will happen. The world titles are tied up at the minute but there's a good mix to have some entertaining fights," he said.

"I want big fights. It doesn't matter to me as long as the big fights are there. I want to be in entertaining fights but the main goal for me is activity.

"I think the heavyweight division's wide open," he continued. "I've been out of the ring for three years but I've been licking my lips thinking to myself what's going on here. It's been agitating me because I know I've got the ability to beat all of these. To be held back so much and now to be released from it, I can't wait to put a dent in it.

"What I've been through is a nightmare but to pull through that and get to where I am today is amazing. I believe full well in my ability to get to the top."

