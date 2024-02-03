Adam Azim defends European super-lightweight title as Enock Poulsen succumbs to abrupt injury

Adam Azim completed a first defence of his European super-lightweight championship, outboxing Enock Poulsen before the latter abruptly pulled up with an injury.

Poulsen was previously undefeated and a former holder of this European title.

Both men moved out into the centre of the ring in the first round, duelling with jabs as they tried to establish control.

Poulsen is experienced with a full skillset, though he did not match Azim for power. Still the former champion looked for openings, tapping a right hook into Azim's body.

After the initial three minutes, Azim had seen what he needed to see. His right cross streaked through Poulsen's guard, catching the Dane and obliging him to work off the back foot.

He sank his back hand in with force.

Poulsen had to tighten up his defences, and did so - steering himself through the early danger.

Azim took the pace down in the fourth. He kept his gloves high and jabbed solidly. He tried to carve a left hook through to the body but was warned for a low blow.

The Slough fighter aimed punches at Poulsen's body but tagged him too with a long right cross to the head.

Azim's right, when he let it go, was a dangerous strike. But throwing single shots allowed Poulsen to adapt and steady himself in the contest.

Image: Azim remains the European champion

Going into the fifth round Azim had to take his attack up another gear. He launched himself forward and tangled with Poulsen.

In an exchange the challenger tried to fling a punch at Azim, only to reel away in pain. Poulsen took a knee, holding an arm out, clearly injured.

In fact he could not continue and was counted out at 2.39. Poulsen has had issues with his shoulder before.

Azim performed his signature backflip in celebration but did want the chance to go further in the fight.

"His shoulder popped apparently but respect to him. I could have started more aggressively, but it's about timing, it's about boxing, it's about learning your craft, my jab is my weapon," the champion said.

"I am a bit gutted, I wanted to get him out properly."

