Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez: A shared past, a common goal but someone’s hopes have to be destroyed

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez have a lot in common.

Both are unbeaten British light-heavyweights. Both are from the same area of south-east London. Both want the same thing - a shot at one of the world titles.

The issue is - to get it they have to fight each other, and only one can win.

Buatsi and Azeez fight tonight, live on Sky Sports, at the OVO Arena Wembley in an eliminator for the WBA title.

Highly ranked with other sanctioning bodies too, the winner of this bout will be established as the leading contender in the light-heavyweight division.

The two Londoners do have a past friendship and a past as sparring partners. But boxing each other will not be a problem for them. Because they have another thing in common. Both of them love to fight.

That's why Buatsi started boxing when he was a teenager. "I found out that you can fight and not get in trouble. You are allowed to fight, so that's what drew me closer to the sport," he recalled with a grin.

"Outside on the streets you get in trouble. I was like, wow, this is something where you can wear gloves and they encourage you to fight.

"When I first joined South Norwood & Victory [his amateur club], years and years ago, I was thinking wow we're allowed to hit each other and the coaches are just standing there encouraging it… It's amazing."

That set him on a path that saw him win an Olympic medal in 2016, enjoy professional success and find himself now potentially one win away from a world title shot.

"I always made the joke, how is me punching up somebody or someone trying to take off my head going to change my life or give opportunities? But the longer we stayed on course and we were more successful, I see it changes your life," Buatsi told Sky Sports.

"It takes you around the world. You meet different cultures, you meet different people, you learn different lessons. It's an amazing sport.

"There's nothing like two honest guys coming up against each other, one on one, settling out whatever differences they have over 12 rounds, with people watching, it's an amazing thing."

Azeez wants them to put on a great fight. He wants it to be London's answer to Arturo Gatti vs Micky Ward.

"I hope so," he told Sky Sports. "The most important thing is to get the win but I want it to be a real entertaining fight and one for the ages.

"I want to be in great fights. I want to be in fights that people remember and go back to and keep watching."

For Buatsi being in this fight with this opponent represents something more.

"We're from London. We're from south London and it's just good for people to see that these guys are boxing at a very good level," he said.

"Not from the best reputational area but we're doing something positive.

"That's quite good."

Azeez has an additional message. He wants to be the 'ambassador for underdogs'.

"Not just underdogs but people who believe that maybe they can't do something. Or they haven't got the confidence, or maybe even have people telling them that they can't do something," he explained.

"When I first started everyone was like no, don't bother. What's the point?

"That's what I'm trying to be the posterboy for. No matter what, as long as you put in the work, nothing is impossible."

That's what drives him. "Just defying the odds," Azeez says. "There's no better feeling doing something that people say you can't do."

Azeez promises he has a "David and Goliath mentality" for this contest.

"Visualising me coming across this 'monster' and taking him down," the Lewisham man said. "I just always want to prove myself.

"They're even already trying to build a [Anthony] Yarde and Buatsi fight. I don't take it personal. It's the game. But it gives me that chip on my shoulder. Gives me that burning desire."

Buatsi has a point to emphasise too. He might have been identified as a potential world champion from the very beginning of his professional career. But he denies he has had it easy.

Even though Azeez has taken the a route, boxing on small hall shows and winning at area title level, regional, national and continental title level, Buatsi is adamant that he has still faced, and defeated, better opposition as a pro. His route has been different, but no easier.

"'Spider' [Craig Richards] would give anyone a good run for their money, not just because he's got an awkward style but he's very durable," he said.

"[Ricards] Bolotniks, the form that he was in," Buatsi continued. "He came to England knocked out all the light-heavies.

"[Marko] Calic wasn't well know but was a good amateur, boxed at 91kgs [in the amateurs]. Fight night I was like why are you so big?

"I've been in some decent fights."

Azeez, Buatsi points out, might have sparred him but he's never boxed him. Azeez, argues the Croydon man, doesn't really know what he is going to face on Saturday night at Wembley Arena.

Azeez has beaten good fighters, Hosea Burton, Shakan Pitters, Thomas Faure for the European title for example, but Buatsi, rightly, says: "I'm not those types of opponents.

"I think the real fight is very different," Buatsi continued. "I've just improved from when we last sparred.

"He might remember me a certain way but I'm not that way.

"We liked each other - 'ed' - but we know what we have to do," Buatsi concluded. "There's 12 rounds to try and see what we can do.

"It's 12 rounds to see whether you can get rid of someone or not."

Azeez's will to win is just as fierce.

"Someone's hopes have got to be destroyed," Azeez warned. "Someone's going to have to take the bullet.

"And it's not going to be me."

