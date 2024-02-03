Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez - who wins? Expert predictions ahead of the light-heavyweight clash

Experts, fighters and pundits make their predictions for the Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez light-heavyweight title eliminator.

Buatsi fights Azeez at London's OVO Arena Wembley, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.

Ben Whittaker (Olympic silver medallist) - Buatsi

I would pick Buatsi. I think he's got a bit more pedigree. The Olympics shows. Some of his fights look a bit more cleaner. He can box and he can fight. But then you look at Azeez, he has got momentum. Josh has been in a bit of a stop start career, Azeez just building confidence, getting the wins, getting that momentum behind him.

At this point where they're meeting it is 50-50. It can go either way. What Josh comes out? Will he come out and try and box. Will he just go for the kill? You know Azeez, he isn't going to try and box, he's going to run at him.

I'm edging a bit towards Buatsi. I think he can do bit of both. Where Azeez is just a one-trick pony. It's a good trick but it's just one. It's come-forward, come-forward.

Chris Billam-Smith (WBO cruiserweight world champion) - Buatsi

I think both of them will have to perform better than they have before to win the fight. I think Dan has been more consistent in his performances because he kind of has his style and that's work hard, put pressure on the front foot, let his hands go and break people down.

But Josh is a lot smarter than his opponents and at the same time I don't think Josh has boxed anyone as tough and with as high workrate as Dan. So a really interesting fight.

If the very best turns up of both, I believe Josh just nicks it.

Adam Azim (European super-lightweight champion) - Azeez

Being more active is a massive benefit for Dan, he's had some great wins as well, some great knockouts and he's just won the EBU title as well.

But I do believe that it's a 50-50 fight but I'm backing Dan.

Viddal Riley (English cruiserweight champion) - Azeez

I expect it to be Buatsi boxing early on, Dan trying to establish his range. There comes a point in a fight, a 12-round fight where you have to fight, you can't box the whole time. You're going to have to hold your feet. That's when I think Dan can get an advantage.

I think I'm backing Dan. I'm backing Dan Azeez.

Spencer Oliver (former European champion) - Buatsi

This is a fight that is a real 50-50 going in. Joshua Buatsi will start the favourite. The whole background of the two is south London bragging rights on the line but much, much more than that obviously because the winner gets the opportunity to fight for a world title.

It's all about who turns up on the night, who handles the pressure better. Buatsi, globally he was one of the best prospects in the world when he turned professional and he started really, really well. He's tapered off just a little bit, not looked particularly good in his last couple of performances. Dan Azeez is one of those guys who's done it the hard way, on the road.

Dan Azeez feeds off being the underdog and that's what he is in this fight.

Who do I think wins? I lean towards Buatsi. I think this will bring the best out of him. If you go on his last performance against Stepien, he loses, he has to up his game.

Ramtin Musah (GB light-heavyweight) - Buatsi

I think that's a tasty fight. I'm really not sure. Obviously I've got a lot of love and respect for both of them. I've got a lot of respect for Dan. He came from nowhere… He had no Sky, no nothing, he came from small hall shows to European, British and English champion. He's come up the old school way, which is he won every single title that he could.

Seeing Joshua Buatsi do it the Olympic route, the route that I'm looking to do it, I really don't know, but looking from the past and looking at what he's done I'm leaning more to Joshua Buatsi.

But I'm open to be shocked and surprised.

Sky Sports Arena will broadcast Buatsi vs Azeez from 7pm on Saturday night and Sky Sports Main Event televises from 8.30pm.