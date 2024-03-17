Dillian Whyte stops Christian Hammer in third round for victory in first fight since November 2022

Dillian Whyte wins in his first fight since November 2022 with Christian Hammer pulled out ahead of fourth round in heavyweight clash in Ireland; Whyte, 35, cleared to resume career after positive drug test shown to have been as a result of a contaminated supplement
Sunday 17 March 2024 23:21, UK
Dillian Whyte made an explosive return to boxing with a third-round stoppage of Christian Hammer in his first fight since November 2022.
Whyte has been cleared to resume his career after a positive drug test recorded ahead of a scheduled clash with Anthony Joshua last August was revealed to have been caused by a contaminated supplement, with Whyte always protesting his innocence.
The 35-year-old, fighting in Castlebar, Ireland on St Patrick's Day, beat Hammer in quick time after his Romania-born rival was hauled out ahead of the fourth round.
Whyte inflicted a number of body shots in the opening round and continued to boss proceedings during the second three minutes.
The Brixton fighter was a little wild in the third round but the damage seemed to have been done with Hammer - who also has defeats to Joe Joyce, Tyson Fury, Hughie Fury and Luis Ortiz on a 27-11 CV - not returning.
Whyte took his pro record to 30-3, with his only defeats coming at the hands of Tyson Fury, Alexander Povetkin and Joshua.
Whyte avenged his fifth-round loss to Povetkin in August 2020 by winning the pair's rematch a year later when he stopped the Russian in the fourth round.
The Brit has now won back-to-back fights, with Sunday's success against Hammer following a majority-decision victory over Jermaine Franklin 16 months ago at Wembley Arena.
Speaking to Sky Sports before meeting Hammer, Whyte said: "'I'd love to have one more crack at a world title. That's the goal.
"I've done almost everything there is to do in boxing. I've been on the good and the bad. I just need to win a world title and then that will be the icing on the cake."
Whyte fought Fury for the WBC belt in April 2022, where he was stopped in the sixth round.