Dillian Whyte cleared to resume boxing career after contaminated supplement caused positive drugs test last year

Dillian Whyte has been cleared to continue his career after an investigation confirmed that a positive drugs test was caused by a contaminated supplement.

Whyte's scheduled rematch against Anthony Joshua last August was cancelled after the 35-year-old returned 'adverse analytical findings' in a pre-fight test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

But Whyte, who trains in the United States with Buddy McGirt and is licenced by the Texas Department of Licencing and Regulation, was found to have been the innocent victim of contamination of a nutritional supplement following an extensive investigation.

Image: Dillian Whyte had been scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua in a rematch last August

According to documentation seen exclusively by Sky Sports, the leading forensic expert who conducted the investigation concluded that: "[M]y expert view is that Mr. Whyte was the victim of a contaminated supplement that did not disclose [the contaminant] among its ingredients and he did not ingest the [contaminant] intentionally."

"It's been really tough, because I knew I was innocent, but then you can't talk, you can't say nothing," Whyte told Sky Sports as he explained why he had to remain silent during a lengthy investigatory process. "You have to be professional, trust the process, trust the lawyers and trust the people around you. It's been tough, but tough times make tough men.

"First of all, I'm relieved more than anything, but of course I'm angry as well because it's cost me so much. The most important thing is it cost me the chance to beat AJ. Everything else after that is secondary but you know it's a mix of emotions.

"I'm angry and I'm disappointed as well because people in this game don't give you a chance to prove yourself. Everybody is quick to say, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah,' instead of giving people a chance."

Image: The 35-year-old had maintained his innocence after the positive drug test

Whyte has revealed his inner torment and the financial strain as he battled to clear his name.

"I'm not going to lie, it was depressing and I was heartbroken. When you know you're innocent and it's not some bull**** story. When you're going through everything and spending loads of money and time, losing sleep and thinking about it constantly. What did I do? Where did I eat? Where did I go?

"I was in Portugal, America, I was in the UK, I was all over the place. I was in London for the press conference. I was trying to piece together everything and trying to break everything down and going over it, over and over again. What did I eat that was out of the normal? What did I drink? Where did I eat? Where did I go? It was just depressing. It was like 'Groundhog Day' every day, going over it, over and over. Trying to piece things together and then everything was coming up blank.

Image: Whyte has been absent from the ring since a win over Jermaine Franklin in November 2022

"They tested more than 45 things I used during camp. Supplements, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, everything. I'm a private person and I had to open up my whole life to the investigation. To clear your name - that is the most important thing and that's what we've done. It costs a lot and it's stressful. It's stressful when you're pumping money out and you're coming back with no return. But because I knew I was innocent, it was a matter of keeping on persevering, and restoring my reputation."

Whyte is seeking damages from the US company that manufactured the supplement, an additional legal process that delayed him from confirming the findings of the investigation earlier.

"I've lost a lot of money and we're seeking damages for all the money I've lost," said Whyte. "Try to get some sort of redemption for my career. With litigation, you can't really talk too much.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Dillian Whyte's explosive rematch win over Alexander Povetkin

"One thing I've learned because of the things going on around me, discipline is the only way in life you're going to get forward and sometimes you've just got to keep your mouth shut, do a thorough process and break things down and go through things clearly so we can find what needs to be found.

"To show and prove that this thing is no bull***, so I unfortunately had to wait and be disciplined about waiting until it was clear that I could fight. It's been tough, but you've got to be disciplined.

"I would just like to thank everyone who has stood by me and supported me during this process and look forward to getting on with my career."

Watch Joshua vs Ngannou live on Sky Sports Box Office on Friday March 8.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...