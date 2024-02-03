Caroline Dubois excels in Miranda Reyes battle as Ben Whittaker dazzles again in Khalid Graidia stoppage victory

Caroline Dubois set herself up for a shot at a major world title with a shut out victory over America’s Miranda Reyes at the OVO Wembley Arena as Ben Whittaker delivered another stunning performance.

Dubois defended her IBO lightweight strap with a unanimous points decision, 100-90 on all three of the judges' cards.

The Londoner deservedly won widely, but the American made her work within those rounds, pressing Dubois and forcing her to fight at a fierce tempo.

Image: Reyes provided stern opposition for Dubois

Dubois began boxing with serious intention from the opening bell. The two had traded words, and a shove, at an ill-tempered face-off at the previous day's weigh in.

Reyes came into the ring determined to back up those threats. But ultimately Dubois skill and speed thwarted those efforts.

As Reyes marched forward, Dubois bounded in to land her southpaw right and moved off. The Briton artfully ducked an uppercut and attacked the body.

After the bell to end the second round, Reyes slammed in a cheap left hook, though it didn't trouble her opponent. On resumption Dubois immediately got back to work. She whipped in heavy punches, landing her shots from range.

Image: But ultimately Dubois came through the contest in commanding style

In the fifth round, Reyes charged after Dubois but that only prompted the Briton to ramp up her own assault. Dubois drilled in hard punches to the head and her left cross slashed down.

Reyes finished the round with a cut over her eye, but her corner did manage the injury well. She continually tried to force her way on the front foot to pressure Dubois.

Reyes could not break through. In the final round Dubois maintained her composure, and blasted a firm one-two to the head to drive Reyes back and finish the fight in commanding style.

Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker dispatched Khalid Graidia with a blazing combination of punches in the fifth round after a virtuoso performance.

To open his account the light-heavyweight stepped out onto the front foot, cracking punches into Graidia with fierce power, targeting the body with those hard hits.

Soon though Whittaker would be cycling through a repertoire of skills that were, at times, outrageous.

A power punch in the second round forced Graidia to drop to his knees, though he managed to rise at the count of seven.

Whittaker could not resist the opportunity to entertain. Yet, swaying as he showboated, he still managed to land a right hook.

The crowd roared for him as, mid-fight, he hopped on one leg round in a full circle. The referee told him off for that and the official was booed for his interference.

Whittaker still worked with power, a right hook crashing in high on the side of Graidia's head prompted a stumble.

The Briton would find punches seemingly from nowhere. He tapped on Graidia's head like he was knocking on a door. That prompted another reprimand from the referee but the crowd in the arena cried out to see more of it.

Whittaker provided a savage finish in the fifth round to close out his evening with a final flourish.

He trapped Graidia in a corner, smashing a right hook into his body and blasting in further heavy hits.

Image: Whittaker drops Graidia (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Graidia sank to the canvas again, stopped at 1.57.

London heavyweight Jeamie TKV secured a much-needed comeback win by beating Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko in a tough six-round contest.

Having lost his last bout, the first defeat of his professional career, TKV had to win. He weathered that pressure as well as a spirited onslaught from Dovbyshchenko in the closing rounds.

TKV started off in control, lamping Dovbyshchenko with a firm right hook round the head. That punch was an effective weapon for him, TKV used it to clip the Ukrainian stepping in.

But Dovbyshchenko, who had upset British heavyweight Matty Harris last year, proved to be a stubborn opponent. He bulled TKV into the ropes and struck the Londoner with clubbing left hooks.

Despite being docked a point for a low blow, TKV ultimately forced his way to a 58-55 points victory on the referee's card.

Flashy prospect Francesca Hennessy outclassed Argentina's Laura Valdebenito over six rounds.

Hennessy stood up her opponent when the Argentine rushed in, timing sharp backhand shots well. She controlled and frustrated Valdebenito, who had point deducted in the last round, leaving Hennessy with a 60-53 victory.

