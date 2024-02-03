Adam Azim warns Enock Poulsen ahead of European championship fight: 'I'm going to break him down and punish him'

European super-lightweight champion Adam Azim promises Enock Poulsen will be no match for him, as he targets a homecoming fight in Slough in the coming months.

Azim will face the unbeaten Poulsen, who used to hold his European title, as the Slough fighter makes his first defence of the belt on the Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez undercard, live on Sky Sports.

The talented 21-year-old obtained the belt after stopping Frank Petitjean last November and is just as confident against Poulsen ahead of this bout.

"I do respect him, but there's levels to this game, so I'm going to show him levels on Saturday," Azim told Sky Sports.

"He's got good boxing fundamentals, but I've seen some of his fights and he throws his shots with his chin out in the air.

"It's very dangerous. He's going to get exposed

"When he goes back, he also puts his hands down as well. So, you know I'm going to hopefully break him down, punish him throughout the whole rounds and then stop him."

Azim is yet to be beaten, having won all 10 of his professional fights, seven of them by knockout. He doesn't think he needs to rely on his power though, he doesn't believe Poulsen has the skillset to overcome him on Saturday.

"Even Petitjean had skills, [Aram] Fanyan had great skills, but I feel like I'm levels above all these lot, levels above Enock Poulsen and it's going to be a statement proven on Saturday night," he said.

"With me, I don't think he can handle the speed, I don't think he can handle the power, but I do respect him as a fighter, but he hasn't fought no one like me. Like I said, to every single opponent, no one has fought me yet.

"He's a very defensive fighter. I've seen him, he's got good jabs. Got a good one-two. But I feel like he's a very basic fighter. I'm all round, I can do everything."

After the fight on Saturday, Azim intends to take time for reflection in March and will fast through Ramadan before he looks ahead to fight again later in the year.

"I'll probably have a bit of a break. I've already had two fights in the space of like couple of months. But during March time I'm fasting, so I won't be fighting during fasting time," he said.

"The benefits of fasting in my religion is that it definitely refreshes your mind. It definitely helps your body relax and it's a a month [devoted to] people in need that are struggling around the world."

Raised in Slough, Azim is aiming to return for a homecoming fight later this year, but said there are no opponents in mind, with his focus being on Saturday's fight.

"It would be a special moment for Slough, for me, my family and all the supporters so that'd be good," he said.

"But hopefully I'll get the job done on Saturday night. And then hopefully we can start looking at ideas for the Slough fight."

