Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price date, time, undercard, form, background and how to watch

Here is all you need to know ahead of Saturday's world title fight between Jessica McCaskill and Lauren Price in Cardiff, live on Sky Sports.

When, where and how?

Price will seek to become Wales' first female boxing world champion when she challenges Jessica McCaskill for the American's WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight titles as the main event at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on Saturday May 11, live on Sky Sports. Viewers can tune in from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Action and 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

It continues a historic blockbuster month of boxing in May, which resumes on Sunday May 12 when Ukrainian icon Vasiliy Lomachenko fights George Kambosos Jr for the IBF lightweight title in Perth, Australia.

The following week will then see Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk go toe-to-toe for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, also live on Sky Sports.

Jessica McCaskill's professional record

Age: 39

39 Height: 5ft 6in

5ft 6in Total fights: 16

16 Record: 12-3-1 (5 KOs)

Lauren Price's professional record

Age: 29

29 Height: 5ft 5.5in

5ft 5.5in Total fights: 6

6 Record: 6-0 (1 KOs)

What do I need to know about the fighters?

McCaskill arrives as a two-weight world champion having reigned as the undisputed welterweight champion as well as holding the WBC and WBA super lightweight belts. She made her professional debut with a second-round stoppage victory over Tyrea Nichole Duncan in August 2015, before suffering a split decision loss to Katonya Fisher in her second outing.

The 39-year-old came up second best in a unanimous decision loss to Katie Taylor for the WBA lightweight title in December 2017, but became a world champion in her next fight by overcoming Erica Farias to clinch the WBC light welterweight crown.

McCaskill clinched undisputed welterweight supremacy on August 15 2022 as she became the first person to beat Cecilia Braekhus, going on to also win the rematch a year later. She has since endured a unanimous decision loss to Chantelle Cameron in 2022, and most recently played out a split decision draw against Sandy Ryan.

Price boasts a highly decorated amateur record having previously reigned as Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth Games middleweight champion.

Her success in the ring has followed up success as a four-time world champion kickboxer, as well as a career playing football for Cardiff City and Wales.

The 29-year-old is undefeated at 6-0 since making her professional debut against Valgerdur Gudstensdottir in June 2022. She beat Kirstie Bavington in May 2023 to claim the inaugural British female welterweight title, and most recently recorded a points victory against Silvia Bortot in December 2023.

Who is on the undercard?

Hughie Fury (27-3, 15 KOs) faces Patrick Korte (21-3-1, 18 KOs) in a heavyweight clash as he continues his comeback following an extended period away from the ring.

Undefeated light heavyweight Lewis Edmondson (8-0, 3 KOs) meanwhile faces former two-time English champion Joel McIntyre (20-8, 5 KOs).

Elsewhere undefeated featherweight Rhys Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) takes on former British champion and WBA No 1 contender Thomas Patrick Ward (34-1-1, 5 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental title. Newport super middleweight Kyran Jones (9-0, 1 KO) takes on fellow unbeaten Welshman Lewis Howell (3-0) and Cardiff super featherweight Kane Shepherd (4-0, 1 KO) meets Birmingham's Ishmael Ellis (14-8).

Also in action is undefeated English super middleweight champion Mark Jeffers (17-0, 4 KOs) and Swansea heavyweight hope Moses Jolly (8-0, 6 KOs), who continues his quest to become Wales' first world heavyweight champion.

What has been said?

Lauren Price:

"You see what Katie Taylor has done for Ireland, I want to do the same for Wales. Win this fight and I've made history again.

"I want to bring boxing back to Wales. We saw what (Joe) Calzaghe did and it's time for me to fly the flag and get big nights back to Wales.

"We're a small nation, a very proud country. You see it with the Six Nations and the football, everybody gets behind their own.

"You only have to go to a rugby match in Cardiff and the streets are full. I hope on May 11 they will come out and support me."

Jessica McCaskill:

"The only thing that is different is the experience, there are amateurs and pro. Pro is very different - she doesn't have the pro experience and that could be the main factor here.

"The drive, the training, her team, she has great elements behind her.

"She says she's seen a lot of styles, but she hasn't seen crazy, and a little bit of crazy is going to be in that ring.

