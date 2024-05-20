Teofimo Lopez to defend WBO super-lightweight title against Steve Claggett in Miami on Saturday June 29 on Sky Sports

Teofimo Lopez will defend his WBO super-lightweight title against Steve Claggett in Miami on June 29, live on Sky Sports.

Lopez ripped the WBO belt from Scotland's Josh Taylor with a masterful points win last June and has made one successful defence, a unanimous decision victory over Jamaine Ortiz in February.

Canadian challenger Claggett has rejuvenated his rollercoaster career in recent years and a string of victories since 2021 has earned him a world title shot at Lopez.

Lopez said, "I have always wanted to fight in South Florida, where I grew up and developed as a fighter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Teofimo Lopez put on a show for the Las Vegas fans before his fight with Jamaine Ortiz, arriving as Deadpool before coming out with an extravagant 'showman' entrance

"I never thought it would happen, but now, on June 29, I get the opportunity to do so not just as a world champion, but as the lineal world champion of my division. This has been one of my goals since turning pro, and I'm motivated to showcase my talent there in front of my Honduran fans and the entire Latino community.

"This is like a Rocky Balboa story for Steve Claggett. I'm very much looking forward to what kind of style I'm going to see. There were no other fighters who were interested in fighting me, and I felt like he would give not just me, but the fans as well, a great fight to watch."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Keyshawn Davis had to be escorted from ringside after being involved in an heated exchange with Teofimo Lopez after his win over Jamaine Ortiz

Claggett said, "I have worked my entire life for this opportunity, and I intend to make the most of it. I am more motivated than ever before, and I'm ready to give it everything I've got."

In the 10-round featherweight co-feature, Cuban former WBO world champion Robeisy Ramirez returns against Mexico's Brandon Leon Benitez.



The six-round televised opener sees middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh attempt to avenge his only pro defeat in a rematch against Sona Akale.