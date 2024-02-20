Viddal Riley signs long-term deal with Sky Sports and BOXXER | 'There's an exciting road ahead'

Viddal Riley has signed a long-term contract extension to commit his future to Sky Sports and promoters BOXXER.

The 26-year-old rising cruiserweight star joined BOXXER in 2021 and has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting talents in a thriving domestic division.

Riley captured the English cruiserweight title with a shut-out points victory over Nathan Quarless last September and is set to face his toughest career test as he steps up to face former British champion Mikael Lawal as part of BOXXER's bumper 'Bad Blood' bill on Sunday March 31 at the O2 in London.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Viddal Riley wants to take on Isaac Chamberlain and says that he can beat the British champion

"My aim is to become world champion and with BOXXER and Sky Sports I know I'm in the right place to make that happen," said Riley.

"I've got a great team around me and a huge platform to showcase my skills.

"Winning the English title is just the start. I want to work my way up to be British, European and then world champion. We've only just started and there's an exciting road ahead.

"I can't wait to continue my journey with BOXXER and Sky Sports."

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: "We're delighted that Viddal has signed a long-term contract extension. He is without a doubt one of the most talented and marketable fighters this country has produced.

"In the next 12 months, we are going to see him rise from English to world level.

"The sky's the limit for Viddal and there's nowhere better for him to be than with BOXXER on Sky Sports."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Viddal Riley dominates Nathan Quarless to become the new English cruiserweight champion at York Hall

An amateur standout, Riley won silver at the 2013 European Junior championships and represented Team GB at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games before turning pro.

Riley's first fight under the BOXXER promotional banner was on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard in 2022, where the Hackney-born fighter scored a unanimous points win against Willbeforce Shihepo.

Four stoppage victories followed as Riley, who has built a huge following online, continued to impress with wins over Jone Valau, Ross McGuigan and Anees Taj twice to set up his successful English title challenge.