Whyte vs Parker: Joseph Parker says Anthony Joshua did not show him respect after their unification fight

Joseph Parker was the first man to take Anthony Joshua the distance in a points loss in March

Joseph Parker says Anthony Joshua did not show him enough respect and accused his British rival of 'making excuses' after his knockout streak was ended.

The New Zealander has returned to Britain for a crucial heavyweight clash with Dillian Whyte on Saturday July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as Parker attempts to propel himself back into title contention after losing his WBO belt in a points loss to Joshua in March.

Parker is still frustrated about his first professional defeat, blaming himself for a lack of aggression, although he felt that Joshua should have given him more credit after being taken the distance for the first time.

Asked if Joshua had been respectful, Parker told Sky Sports: "Not really. He said if he could turn back time, he will knock me out, but I know he tried to knock me out and he couldn't, so he's making excuses.

"He's a nice person and humble, but making excuses is something else."

Of course he's got power, but I've been hit a lot harder from other people. Joseph Parker

All of Joshua's 20 previous opponents had failed to hear the final bell, but Parker insists he has shared the ring with bigger hitters and wishes he had tested Joshua's own punch resistance more over the 12 rounds.

"Of course he's got power, but I've been hit a lot harder from other people," said the 26-year-old.

"Three, four times [I've watched it back]. I've seen it a few, and got some advice.

"When you watch it, you're like 'Damn, I wish I had punched him here'."

Trainer Kevin Barry also believes Parker should have received more recognition from both the judges and Joshua at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"The one thing that really sort of disappointed me a little bit, I think he could have been a little more gracious and respectful towards Joe in the ring after the fight, because he didn't have it all his own way," Barry told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to be bitter, but I thought a lot of those close rounds, we could have got."

Joshua this week announced his next world title defence against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua will face Alexander Povetkin at Wembley on September 22

The British star took a fresh swipe at Parker, suggesting the Kiwi went into a defensive shell, and accepts that he did not take any unnecessary risks himself to endanger a discussed unification clash with Deontay Wilder.

"Parker survived, no disrespect to him, but he went onto the back foot," Joshua said.

"I boxed cleverly because I thought I was fighting Deontay Wilder next, so I didn't get involved.

"Now, I've had time to reflect on my performance and I think I'll go back to the old me."

