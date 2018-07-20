Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte's fight with Joseph Parker will be officiated by referee Ian John-Lewis

Ian John-Lewis was the referee for Dillian Whyte's win over Lucas Browne

Dillian Whyte's heavyweight fight with Joseph Parker will be officiated by British referee Ian John-Lewis.

The veteran official is the man in the middle for Whyte's must-win clash with Parker at The O2 on July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Parker's team have expressed concerns in recent weeks as they were unhappy with the performance of Italian Giuseppe Quartarone in his points defeat to Anthony Joshua at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in March.

John-Lewis has overseen numerous world-title fights, most recently taking charge of Badou Jack's draw with WBC light-heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson in May.

He was also the referee for Whyte's last victory, a sixth-round knockout of Lucas Browne in March.

4:29 Joseph Parker and trainer Kevin Barry had raised concerns about the referee Joseph Parker and trainer Kevin Barry had raised concerns about the referee

Parker's trainer Kevin Barry had admitted earlier in the week that he would welcome an experienced British referee.

"We want one of the best referees that BBBofC can offer," said Barry.

"I think we've been pretty hard done by in our first two previous fights here in the UK by the referee, so this time I would like to think they will give us a classy guy. Someone who won't be an interference for the fight, someone who will let the fight go.

"I tell you what, there are plenty of good British referees. Let's just choose one of them."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi and Conor Benn all on the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28. Book online here.