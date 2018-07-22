Tony Bellew vs Oleksandr Usyk talks this week, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn to hold talks with Oleksandr Usyk's team this week

Eddie Hearn is hopeful of arranging a fight between Tony Bellew and Oleksandr Usyk and says negotiations are scheduled for this week.

Usyk called out Bellew after unifying the cruiserweight division by beating Russian Murat Gassiev by unanimous decision on Saturday, with the 'Bomber' responding that he was "born ready".

Hearn is optimistic the bout could be arranged and feels it will be the hottest contest in boxing.

Usyk beat Murat Gassiev to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy

"That was a big win for Usyk and he has established himself as arguably the pound-for-pound No 1 in boxing right now," Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports News.

"Bellew v Usyk is one of the best fights that can be made right now.

"Tony has felt fantastic up around the 15st weight and I'm not sure he will make cruiser again but I know with Usyk's desire to move to heavyweight that it certainly wouldn't be a deal breaker.

"I spoke to Tony on Saturday night and he made his intentions very clear. I also reached out to Usyk's team and we will continue the dialogue this week."

