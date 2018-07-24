Whyte vs Parker: Dereck Chisora setting aside rivalry to support Dillian Whyte

1:26 Dereck Chisora has no love for Dillian Whyte but is backing his fellow Londoner to beat Joseph Parker on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office Dereck Chisora has no love for Dillian Whyte but is backing his fellow Londoner to beat Joseph Parker on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dereck Chisora says even if Dillian Whyte was his "worst enemy" he would still support the fellow Londoner in this weekend’s fight against Joseph Parker.

'Del Boy' will battle Carlos Takam on the undercard of Whyte's crucial heavyweight clash with Parker this Saturday night at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

A long-running feud between Chisora and Whyte has continued after the Brixton man claimed a disputed points win in 2016, but the Finchley fighter has surprisingly given his backing to 'The Body Snatcher.'

"I want Whyte to win," Chisora exclusively told Sky Sports. "He's a Londoner. If I can't support a Londoner on a day like this, what am I doing?

Even if I hate him, my worst enemy, but if he's from the same neighbourhood, us Londoners have to stick together when we're in times like this. Dereck Chisora

"Nothing's changed. It's just the god honest truth.

Chisora admits he is facing a brutal encounter with Takam, who proved his bravery in a 10th-round stoppage loss to Anthony Joshua, while the France-based Cameroonian has also gone the distance in a points loss to Parker.

Chisora is ready for a 'war' with opponent Carlos Takam this weekend

But the 34-year-old believes Whyte will need to produce a calmer, more composed performance against Parker.

"You know me already. War, war, war," said Chisora.

"I know my coach will be like 'please Del,' but listen, I'm a gladiator, I'm a fighter, so I have to go to war. I can't help it.

"He's [Whyte] a Londoner, I want the Londoner to win, but he's boxing a boxer here, so he has to adapt to this guy.

'Del Boy' has warned Whyte to keep his cool in fight with Parker

"From what I know of Parker, he's got good hand speed. He's fast and Dillian is going to get hit, and he's going to try and prove something, because it's his home crowd.

"I see this fight going 12 rounds. There won't be knockout in this fight. Somebody will be losing by points."

