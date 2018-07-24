WATCH: Dillian Whyte says he's ready to win by any means against Joseph Parker

Dillian Whyte does not mind what sort of fight he has against Joseph Parker - as long as he wins.

Whyte takes on Parker in a must-win heavyweight bout at the O2 on Saturday.

A world title shot could be the prize for the winner - victory will put them in prime position for a shot at the world heavyweight titleholders Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Both Whyte and Parker have lost just once before - in both cases to WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua.

Whyte, 30 says that while knocking out his New Zealand opponent would be the ideal result, he's still learning and is focused on achieving victory by any means.

