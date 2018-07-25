Whyte vs Parker: Nigel Benn says Conor Benn will be crowned world champion within three years

Conor Benn (right) with his father Nigel Benn (left)

Nigel Benn is convinced his son Conor will be crowned world champion within three years.

The former super-middleweight world champion has been in camp with the 21-year-old for the first time ahead of his rematch with Cedrick Peynaud, at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Benn Jr was put down twice in their December encounter before fighting back to preserve his unbeaten record with a points win, and has promised to show he is "levels above" the Frenchman on Saturday night.

The welterweight's performance was described as "absolutely reckless" by Benn Snr, but having been with him for the last two months, he remains certain his son will follow in his footsteps.

1:18 Conor Benn says he showed 'true fighting spirit' to beat Cedrick Peynaud in their first bout and promised to show no mercy in their rematch Conor Benn says he showed 'true fighting spirit' to beat Cedrick Peynaud in their first bout and promised to show no mercy in their rematch

Nigel told Sky Sports News: "He's going to the top. I am never going to doubt him after this fight.

"I just think Conor is going all the way. What I saw from my son - not from the fights, of how he's prepared for this one - you are going to see a different-class fighter.

I think once he's 23 or 24, he will be world champion. The apple don't fall far from the tree. This is the one that will keep the Benn name going Nigel Benn

"He's going to take his time and I want him to take his time, there's no rush because he's only 21, but I think once he's 23 or 24, he will be world champion.

"The apple don't fall far from the tree. This is the one that will keep the Benn name going."

Benn Sr watched the original Peynaud fight from his home in Australia and on the back of it, urged his son to take a break from boxing.

'The Destroyer' has only boxed once since then, working in Tony Sims' gym alongside Joe Cordina and more without being in "fight mode", and Nigel is impressed with the outcome.

"He's been sparring with people like Joe Cordina, and if I didn't know who he was, I would say 'Cor, which one is Joe Cordina?'," Benn Sr explained.

"That's how good he's been, sparring with Joe Cordina. He's had about 180 to 200 amateur fights and Conor is having his own in there against him, standing there punch for punch and the difference is 20 amateur fights [his son had].

"Watch him go to the very top. I was world champion and I have never trained like he trains."

Benn got off the floor twice to beat Peynaud on points in a contender for fight of the year Benn got off the floor twice to beat Peynaud on points in a contender for fight of the year

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi and Conor Benn all on the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive