Whyte vs Parker: Joseph Parker says Dillian Whyte's intimidation tactics failed after fighters make weight

2:24 Parker says he is ready to let his hands go come fight night Parker says he is ready to let his hands go come fight night

Joseph Parker has dismissed Dillian Whyte's intimidation tactics following an intense head to head at Friday's weigh-in.

Whyte was over a stone heavier than Parker as the two fighters hit the scales ahead of Saturday's heavyweight collision, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner set to edge closer to a world title shot.

After a fairly well-mannered press conference yesterday, Whyte wanted to send out a timely reminder to his counterpart and menacingly went nose to nose with the taller New Zealander.

1:09 Whyte and Parker go head to head Whyte and Parker go head to head

Parker though was not unnerved, saying to Sky Sports: "I wasn't intimated, it's part of the process and it was something new.

"That's the first time I've been nose to nose with someone, it was interesting.

"I feel good, all the talking has been done, I'm looking forward to getting in the ring and letting my hands go.

"I'm not worried about the weight, the body feels great and looks good, I feel sharp.

"I'm excited and looking forward to putting on a great performance, better than the last one.

"I'll leave everything in the ring, I'll throw punches in bunches and I believe that someone is going to get knocked out."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi, Conor Benn and more the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive.