Boxing News

News

Lucas Matthysse announces retirement from boxing

Last Updated: 02/08/18 11:34am

Lucas Matthysse has decided to hang up the gloves following his defeat to Manny Pacquiao last month.

The Argentine, nicknamed 'La Maquina', spent years as a leading contender in the welterweight and super-lightweight divisions before finally becoming a world champion at the third attempt when winning the WBA title at 147lbs earlier this year.

Matthysse, who turns 36 in September, retires with a career record of 39-5 (36 KO).

Gracias al boxeo mi vida cambió .orgulloso de la carrera que pude a ser saliendo un día desde Trelew Chubut gracias a huinca Méndez x tenerme toda la pasiencia mi creador con el en pese a los 11 y los 14 x cosa de l vida me fui a vivir a esperanza santa fe y de hay a Rafaela un año con Luis artigas entrenador haciendo algunas peleas y de hay a Vera Santa Fe a La casa de otra gran familia que me dio todo Juan keler entrenador y después 4 año y medio al la selección argentina de box donde fue muy duro pero bueno de recordar en mi vida a todos los pibes que conocí y tremendos boxeadores representado a argentina con buenos y malos resultado pero gran experiencia en mi vida que voy a recordar siempre . Me vine para Trelew con 21 años ya a Trelew y forme mi familia y decidí irme nuevamente a Junin donde pase 11 años de mi carrera con el gran Cuty barrera hoy con 35 años nuevamente en Trelew mi lugar en el mundo . Orgulloso de a verme mantenido 10 años en el primer nivel mundial donde pelee con los mejores del boxeo lo más alto que aspire cumplí mi sueño de ser campeón mundial y a ver vivido todo esto muchísimas gracias a mi familia x estar siempre a mi vieja en especial que pasamos muchas cosas y la e echo sufrir tanto x que también tuve mi parte mala pero siempre estuvo. Gracias a todos los que me siguieron en mi carrera x todo su cariño que es lo mas lindo de esto el boxeo un lindo ambiente. Hoy decido colgar los guantes se viene otra etapa en mi vida . de Trelew Chubut argentina Lucas Martin Matthysse orgulloso de a ver representado a mi provincia mi país mi barrio 👊🇦🇷 ME RETIRO DEL BOXEO 1-8-2018 y muchísimas gracias a todas las personas que conocí gracias al boxeo

A post shared by Lucasmatthysse (@lucasmatthysse29) on

In an Instagram post, Matthysse said: "Thanks to all those who followed me in my career, for all of their love, because that is the most beautiful thing in this sport of boxing, which is a nice environment.

"Today, I decide to hang up the gloves because another stage in my life is coming.

"And many thanks to all of the people that I met thanks in boxing."

Pacquiao dropped Matthysse three times on his way to taking his WBA title
Pacquiao dropped Matthysse three times on his way to taking his WBA title

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK