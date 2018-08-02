Lucas Matthysse announces retirement from boxing

Lucas Matthysse has decided to hang up the gloves following his defeat to Manny Pacquiao last month.

The Argentine, nicknamed 'La Maquina', spent years as a leading contender in the welterweight and super-lightweight divisions before finally becoming a world champion at the third attempt when winning the WBA title at 147lbs earlier this year.

Matthysse, who turns 36 in September, retires with a career record of 39-5 (36 KO).

In an Instagram post, Matthysse said: "Thanks to all those who followed me in my career, for all of their love, because that is the most beautiful thing in this sport of boxing, which is a nice environment.

"Today, I decide to hang up the gloves because another stage in my life is coming.

"And many thanks to all of the people that I met thanks in boxing."