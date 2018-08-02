Lucas Matthysse announces retirement from boxing
By Matt Horan
Last Updated: 02/08/18 11:34am
Lucas Matthysse has decided to hang up the gloves following his defeat to Manny Pacquiao last month.
The Argentine, nicknamed 'La Maquina', spent years as a leading contender in the welterweight and super-lightweight divisions before finally becoming a world champion at the third attempt when winning the WBA title at 147lbs earlier this year.
Matthysse, who turns 36 in September, retires with a career record of 39-5 (36 KO).
Gracias al boxeo mi vida cambió .orgulloso de la carrera que pude a ser saliendo un día desde Trelew Chubut gracias a huinca Méndez x tenerme toda la pasiencia mi creador con el en pese a los 11 y los 14 x cosa de l vida me fui a vivir a esperanza santa fe y de hay a Rafaela un año con Luis artigas entrenador haciendo algunas peleas y de hay a Vera Santa Fe a La casa de otra gran familia que me dio todo Juan keler entrenador y después 4 año y medio al la selección argentina de box donde fue muy duro pero bueno de recordar en mi vida a todos los pibes que conocí y tremendos boxeadores representado a argentina con buenos y malos resultado pero gran experiencia en mi vida que voy a recordar siempre . Me vine para Trelew con 21 años ya a Trelew y forme mi familia y decidí irme nuevamente a Junin donde pase 11 años de mi carrera con el gran Cuty barrera hoy con 35 años nuevamente en Trelew mi lugar en el mundo . Orgulloso de a verme mantenido 10 años en el primer nivel mundial donde pelee con los mejores del boxeo lo más alto que aspire cumplí mi sueño de ser campeón mundial y a ver vivido todo esto muchísimas gracias a mi familia x estar siempre a mi vieja en especial que pasamos muchas cosas y la e echo sufrir tanto x que también tuve mi parte mala pero siempre estuvo. Gracias a todos los que me siguieron en mi carrera x todo su cariño que es lo mas lindo de esto el boxeo un lindo ambiente. Hoy decido colgar los guantes se viene otra etapa en mi vida . de Trelew Chubut argentina Lucas Martin Matthysse orgulloso de a ver representado a mi provincia mi país mi barrio 👊🇦🇷 ME RETIRO DEL BOXEO 1-8-2018 y muchísimas gracias a todas las personas que conocí gracias al boxeo
In an Instagram post, Matthysse said: "Thanks to all those who followed me in my career, for all of their love, because that is the most beautiful thing in this sport of boxing, which is a nice environment.
"Today, I decide to hang up the gloves because another stage in my life is coming.
"And many thanks to all of the people that I met thanks in boxing."