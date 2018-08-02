Cordina vs Dodd: Sean McGoldrick cannot wait to box in Wales

Sean McGoldrick has promised to put on a show for his loyal supporters when he makes his professional debut back in Wales on Saturday night.

The Newport bantamweight boxes on the JD NXTGEN undercard of Joe Cordina against Sean Dodd, at Cardiff's Ice Arena Wales, live on Sky Sports.

Unbeaten McGoldrick faces Dylan McDonagh in his seventh professional fight since winning gold in the 2010 Commonwealth Games medal and bronze four years later, and having fought in London, Manchester and Belfast, cannot wait to finally box on home soil.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be boxing back home for the first time as a pro," he said.

"I'm obviously excited but I'm even more pleased for all the people who came to watch me last time and didn't get to. Some people have travelled all over to watch me and it means a lot.

"This time, those same people who've made such an effort can just pop down the road to see me rather than it being a whole day trip involving trains and buses. I'm delighted I'll get to perform for them.

"I wouldn't say it's pressure to have all these people wishing you well but I definitely want to perform well and put on a good show for them. If someone is spending time and money to be part of my journey, I want to pay them back and the only way I can is by performing.

"Whenever you box locally, the temptation is to get carried away with the atmosphere and go trigger-happy, but I'll stick to my boxing because I'm mentally prepared for it and my team will help me stay focused."

McGoldrick (6-0-KO2) eight-rounder against Ireland's McDonagh (3-0-KO1) will be part of the JD NXTGEN card that will see Cordina look to pick up the Commonwealth lightweight strap, Natasha Jonas defend her WBA International super-featherweight title, with Daniyar Yeleussinov, Anthony Sims Jr, all on.

