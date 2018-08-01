Cordina vs Dodd: Joe Cordina headlines as Cardiff hosts the latest JD NXTGEN bill

Joe Cordina fights for his first major title on the latest bumper JD NXTGEN bill, with stars of the future, a a thunderous Kazakh and a female sensation all featuring.

The 26-year-old Cordina has been punch-perfect so far since turning over and he now battles for the Commonwealth belt against Dodd in his Cardiff hometown, live on Sky Sports.

'Miss GB' Natasha Jonas looks to edge closer to a world title shot as Kazakhstan's Daniyar Yeleussinov continues his meteoric rise, while local talent Sean McGoldrick and Kody Davies, rising star Jordan Gill and American protege Anthony Sims are all in action.

Bill-topping bout

Just over a year through life in the paid ranks, with two dream outings at The Principality under his belt, former amateur star Cordina now headlines in his hometown as he looks to make the first step towards world glory.

'The Welsh Wizard' has breezed through seven fights, notching up six stoppages along the way, but the Rio 2016 Olympian faces a mighty step up in class as he faces former Commonwealth champion and two-time British title challenger Dodd.

Proud Merseysider 'Masher' lost the rainbow title to Tommy Coyle last time out and the 34-year-old is confident his title experience will see the belt come home.

What's on the line?

The Commonwealth title is the prize at stake, but Cordina, competing in his first 12-rounder, will be determined to show he already belongs at domestic level, furthering his fervent Cardiff support in the process.

Dodd wants to bring the belt back to Birkenhead

Dodd beat Lee Appleyard and Tom Stalker during his reign as champion and he has the chance to regain the belt at the first attempt.

Who else should I watch out for?

2:28 Yeleussinov wants to follow in the footsteps of Gennady Golovkin Yeleussinov wants to follow in the footsteps of Gennady Golovkin

Jonas is cruising up the rankings and, with the Liverpool southpaw set for her seventh pro fight, a world title shot feels imminent. A future titanic battle with Katie Taylor has been forecast but first 'Miss GB' must see off Viviane Obenauf to defend her WBA International title.

Olympic gold medallist and amateur sensation Yeleussinov makes his third ring appearance as he fights over eight rounds and the Kazakh southpaw will want to show why he is considered one of the world's very best prospects.

McGoldrick fights in Wales for the firs time in his pro career

Unbeaten Welsh duo McGoldrick and Davies will be confident of impressing on home turf, while there is hard-hitting talent from across the Atlantic in light-heavyweight Anthony Sims on show with Jordan Gill completing a stacked lineup.

When and where's it on

This Saturday's show will be staged at the Ice Arena, Wales, the home of the Cardiff Devils ice hockey team. Opened in 2016, the venue has a capacity of just over 3,000 and is situated a short distance away from The Principality.

Former pound-for-pound star Guillermo Rigondeaux is one of many stars to grace the Ice Arena in the past

Fights will be streamed live on Sky Sports Boxing Facebook and Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel, from just before 6.00pm, with live coverage starting at 7.00pm on Sky Sports Mix.

Watch Joe Cordina against Sean 'Masher' Dodd, for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title, on NXTGEN, from the Ice Arena, Cardiff, August 4, live on Sky Sports Mix, from 7.00pm and 7.30pm, Sky Sports Action.