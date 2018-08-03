Cordina vs Dodd: Joe Cordina and Sean Dodd make the lightweight limit ahead of Commonwealth title clash

Joe Cordina and Sean Dodd both made weight ahead of their Commonwealth lightweight title fight in Cardiff.

Home favourite Cordina was fractionally the lighter of the two, coming in at 9st 8lbs, with 'Masher' bang on the 135lb limit at 9st 9lbs, in front of an expectant crowd at the St David's Shopping Centre, on Friday lunchtime.

The pair, who are contesting the vacant Commonwealth belt that Dodd used to hold, were the last on the scales ahead of the JD NXTGEN show, live on Sky Sports.

Cordina will also be defending his WBA International strap at the Ice Arena Wales, as he fulfils a dream of headlining in his hometown of Cardiff.

Dodd has been known to come to pre-fight events in fancy dress, but was in business mode as the pair went face-to-face for the final time, before shaking hands.

Jonas and Obenauf are part of a packed Cardiff undercard

There were no problems for the card appearing on Sky Sports, with Natasha Jonas (9st 4lbs) and Viviane Obenauf (9st 4lbs) the same weight ahead of their fight.

Yeleussinov and Gorbics both came in at 10st 9lbs

Kazakhstan sensational Daniyar Yeleussinov and Gabor Gorbics both weight in at 10st 9lbs for their welterweight contest, American light-weight KO specialist, Anthony Sims Jr (12st 9lbs) came in heavier than Gabor Gorbics (10st 9lbs), while another local favourite, Sean McGoldrick (8st 7lbs) and Ireland's Dylan McDonagh (8st 6lbs) were comfortably inside the super-bantamweight limit.

Local hero Mc Goldrick (l) faces Ireland's McDonagh

Watch Joe Cordina against Sean 'Masher' Dodd, for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title, on NXTGEN, from the Ice Arena, Cardiff, August 4, live on Sky Sports Mix, from 7.30pm and 8.30pm, Sky Sports Action.