Cordina vs Dodd: Previewing the Commonwealth title fight and a starring support cast

Joe Cordina vs Sean Dodd is the headline act as the latest bumper JD NXTGEN bill lands in Cardiff, so here's all you need to know.

Background

Just over a year through life in the paid ranks, with two dream outings at The Principality under his belt, former amateur star Cordina now headlines in his hometown as he looks to make the first step towards world glory, live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.

'The Welsh Wizard' has breezed through seven fights, notching up six stoppages along the way, but the Rio 2016 Olympian faces a mighty step up in class as he faces former Commonwealth champion and two-time British title challenger Dodd.

Proud Merseysider 'Masher' lost the rainbow title to Tommy Coyle last time out and the 34-year-old is confident his title experience will see the belt come home.

What the fighters say

So far, I have done everything I've set out to do in my career. First, it was to make the Olympics and now it's to win a world title. It means I have to go through all these steps, all these domestic titles, to get to that. Joe Cordina

3:52 Sean Dodd plans to take Joe Cordina into 'deep waters' Sean Dodd plans to take Joe Cordina into 'deep waters'

What former Welsh world champions say...

This will be the biggest test Cordina has had and the proof will be in the pudding once that bell goes. He is very skilful, very talented and has got good footwork, but at the moment he's not been the most concussive puncher. He does have spit in his shots but I want to see what power he's now got. Dodd was caught early by Tommy Coyle and couldn't recover, and I don't see that happening here. 'Masher' will make Joe work for this win, but I'll go for a late stoppage. Enzo Maccarinelli

I don't think this is a test for Cordina, I really don't. It's not a mis-match and I certainly don't want to disrespect Dodd but all I can see is Cordina boxing him to bits. Dodd will try and mess him up, but Cordina's young, fresh and too good. He will either stop him in the second half or win a wide points division. Lee Selby

What the experts say...

Paul Smith

I just think this is perfect timing for Cordina. Had this been a year ago, it would've been a much sterner test for him. Dodd's roughness and toughness will be something he's not come across before but this comes down to boxing skills and fitness and Cordina has bags of it.

Cordina is one of the brightest prospects we've got. Paul Smith

Although I am never going to write 'Masher' off, this is only going one way. I do think Cordina will stop him too and I wouldn't be surprised if it was earlier than a lot of people are saying. However long it lasts, this will be good.

Matthew Macklin

Cordina will win, and win in style. Matthew Macklin

Weigh-in...

Joe Cordina: 9st 8lbs

Sean Dodd: 9st 9lbs

1:41 Olympians on the charge! Olympians on the charge!

Hoping to steal the show...

Sean McGoldrick vs Dylan McDonagh - Super-bantamweight

McGoldrick (L): 8st 7lbs, McDonagh: 8st 9lbs

After missing out on boxing in front of a Welsh crowd at the Principality stadium at the end of March, McGoldrick gets his chance this Saturday night.

The Newport fighter is chief support to his old GB team-mate Cordina.

Natasha Jonas vs Viviane Obenauf - WBA International super-featherweight title

Jonas (L): 9st 4lbs, Obenauf: 9st 4lbs

It's only a matter of time before Jonas gets her world title shot but with the current champions all seemingly not interested in giving her a shot, Miss GB looks to successfully defend her WBA International title.

Her opponent, Obenauf, has boxed in the UK before, going the distance over six rounds with Katie Taylor back in December 2016.

Daniyar Yeleussinov vs Gabor Gorbics - Welterweight

Yeleussinov (L): 10st 9lbs, Gorbics: 10st 9lbs

After outings in New York and London, the Kazakh Thunder rolls into the capital of Wales.

It's a first outing for Yeleussinov under new trainer John David Jackson for the Rio 2016 gold medallist, who takes on Gabor Gorbics - a Hungarian fighter who lasted into the eighth vs Liam Williams on his only previous visit to Cardiff.

Anthony Sims Jr vs Stanislav Eschner - Light-heavyweight

Sims Jr (L): 12st 9lbs, Eschner: 12st 6lbs

Second cousin of Floyd Mayweather, former protégé of the late, great Emmanuel Steward, and with 13 knockouts in 14 fights, 10 of them coming in the first round, there's a lot to like about Anthony Sims Jr.

It's a first outing in the UK for the Indiana man who'll be looking to impress Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn and the Sky Sports viewers.

Jordan Gill vs Michael Berna - Featherweight

Gill: 9st 2lbs, Berna: 9st

After a breakout win over Jason Cunningham in a British title eliminator on February's Manchester NXTGEN show, Jordan Gill's staying busy.

His opponent is Michael Berna, who took on Michael Conlan at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's Day.

Kody Davies vs Anthony Fox - Light-heavyweight

Davies (L): 12st 2lbs, Fox: 12st 2lbs

A former GB amateur, the 5-0 Davies has made a good start to life as a pro under fellow Welshman and former world champion Gavin Rees.

But Fox enjoys mixing it with GB boys; on our last NXTGEN show, he put Danny Dignum down twice on his way to a very tight points defeat.

