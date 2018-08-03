Mikey Garcia is ready to move up to welterweight and face Errol Spence Jr

Mikey Garcia is ready to move up two weight classes and take on Errol Spence Jr to prove he is the best in the world.

The Californian was called out by 'The Truth' on the back of his recent lightweight unification win over Robert Easter Jr on July 28.

Spence Jr has made two defences of his IBF strap

Unbeaten Garcia has won world titles in four divisions but is ready to make it a fifth and take on welterweight star Spence Jr for the IBF title he took from Kell Brook last year.

"I see this fight with Spence differently. I'm good at boxing, I have other skills. I am the one who would decide if I want to move up," Garcia told ESPN Deportes.

"If I want to move up to welterweight, it's because I think I can beat him, I have that confidence, I am in the best stage of my career.

"There are still a lot of names, but looking at the politics of the sport, the business, there are names that are harder to come by. I'm looking at what's possible, and although many do not believe it - Errol Spence is a fight that is very attractive to me, it excites me and I will try to negotiate it in a couple of weeks.

"The more risk, the more recognition. I accept that it is a dangerous fight, I am being advised not to take it, that I should not be at welterweight, that I am smaller and he is bigger and stronger, but all of that attracts me, I want to prove to them that I am better than him, and if I beat Spence no-one will doubt that I am the best."

Spence Jr was at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, to watch Garcia dominate Easter Jr, to add the IBF to his WBC lightweight strap.

The unbeaten Dallas star has been linked with the winner of the fight between former 147lbs world champions Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, as well as Amir Khan, who returns to the ring in September, live on Sky Sports.

