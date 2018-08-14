Eddie Hearn hopeful Tony Bellew-Oleksandr Usyk fight will be made after positive meeting in Paris

Tony Bellew wants to battle Oleksandr Usyk for all the world cruiserweight belts

Tony Bellew's blockbuster bout with Oleksandr Usyk for all the world cruiserweight titles could be edging closer after a "very positive meeting" in Paris.

The Merseysider has welcomed an audacious fight with Usyk, who holds every major belt after winning last month's World Boxing Super Series final, and his promoter Eddie Hearn is holding talks with the Ukrainian star's team this week.

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Murat Gassiev in the World Boxing Super Series final

Bellew, the former WBC cruiserweight champion, is willing to move back down a division after two heavyweight victories over David Haye to challenge Usyk, an Olympic gold medallist with a 15-fight unbeaten record.

"I had a very positive meeting in Paris yesterday and again today with Alexander Krassyuk from K2," Hearn told Sky Sports.

Both fighters want the fight and I'm hopeful we can get it done. Promoter Eddie Hearn

"It's not done, but we made some good progress and will continue those discussions over the next few days. Both fighters want the fight and I'm hopeful we can get it done.

"It's a brutal, brutal fight, but Tony is ready to roll the dice to become undisputed champion."