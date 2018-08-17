Deontay Wilder clashes with Tyson Fury and his father at weigh-in

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder gatecrashed the weigh-in for Saturday's fight between Tyson Fury and Francesco Pianeta.

Wilder had an aggressive confrontation with Fury's father John, and then had to be separated from the British heavyweight, who will be in action at Windsor Park this weekend.

Having flown to Belfast from the United States, Wilder will be ringside for the fight, before potentially defending his title against Fury - providing the Brit defeats Pianeta.

Wilder has targeted Fury since negotiations for a unification fight with IBF, WBA and WBO champion Anthony Joshua ended unsuccessfully.

Asked for his opinion of Saturday's fight, Wilder said: "Fury's going to win, then I'm going to knock him out.

"Joshua's old news, the new kid in town is Fury. Ours is the biggest fight."

A date of November 17 in Las Vegas has been prepared for their anticipated clash and Fury demonstrated further signs of progress by weighing in at 18st 6lbs.

That was significantly lighter than the 19st 10lbs he weighed for his comeback win over Sefer Seferi in June.

Fury hopes to defeat Francesco Pianeta and set up a title fight with Deontay Wilder

Pianeta weighed in at 18st 2lbs ahead of the fight, which is on the same bill as Carl Frampton's bout with Australia's Luke Jackson, who fight for the former's interim WBO featherweight title.

IBF champion Josh Warrington will also be ringside in the expectation of fighting Frampton next, should the Northern Irishman prevail.

Frampton weighed in at 126lbs, with Jackson at 124lbs 12oz.