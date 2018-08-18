Tyson Fury beats Francesco Pianeta to set up Deontay Wilder title fight

Tyson Fury comfortably beat Francesco Pianeta in Belfast

Tyson Fury continued his comeback with a comfortable points victory over Francesco Pianeta to set up a world title fight against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury dominated his durable yet limited German opponent throughout the fight, winning 100-90 on all three judges' scorecards, to extend his unbeaten professional record to 27-0, with 19 KOs.

The former WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion made his ring walk to 'Sweet Home Alabama' - a less than subtle goad to Wilder, who was watching ringside at Windsor Park.

And the Manchester-born fighter looked supremely confident in the opening round - showboating for the crowd with his impression of Muhammad Ali's rope-a-dope tactics.

Fury won every single round against his German opponent

Pianeta attempted to cramp Fury for space in round two but the British fighter kept himself busy with his jab to take the round.

The fight continued in similar fashion, Fury capitalising on his sizeable reach advantage while rarely being troubled Pianeta, who was started to show signs of fatigue.

Fury, now fully in control of the fight, enjoyed more success in the fourth with his effective double jab, while the Gypsy King connected with a solid uppercut in the fifth to extend his lead on the scorecards.

Fury will now face Deontay Wilder for the WBC title

Fury looked to target the body in the sixth but was warned by the referee for using his head, while in the following round he was cautioned for a second time for a borderline low blow on Pianeta.

The Northern Irish crowd, now soaked from the heavy rain at Windsor Park, called on Fury to end the fight with a spectacular stoppage but the British fighter continued to grind down his opponent with short combinations on the ropes.

Pianeta urged Fury to come forward in the tenth and final round, hoping to tempt the 30-year-old into a rash shot, but the former world champion offered no opportunities to take a comfortable victory in Belfast.